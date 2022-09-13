Domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.

On Sept. 6, a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle near the Duginski Road and N. Mill Street intersection in the town of Merrill for a defective exhaust. Upon contact, a 38-year-old Wausau man was found to have an open warrant through Walworth County. The subject was arrested for the warrant and also cited for operating on a suspended driver’s license.

On Sept. 7, deputies were dispatched to an address on Highway C in the town of Schley for a reported physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned the fight was between the alleged victim, a 38-year-old Gleason woman, and her boyfriend, a 37-year-old Gleason man. It was reported that the man placed the victim in a choke hold and took her to the ground. During the investigation the man messaged the victim and told her if she talked to the police that he would make her and her kids homeless. He was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. Additional charges may follow. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 8, deputies were dispatched to an address on Highway O in the town of Bradley for a reported disturbance in progress. Upon arrival ,deputies learned that the argument was between a 33-year-old Tomahawk woman and her 37-year-old husband. The two were arguing over family issues and during the argument the male was calling his wife vulgar names. The woman stated she was not injured in the disturbance but she is afraid of her husband. He was arrested for an offense of disorderly conduct and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Sept. 9, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Main Street at Dereg Street for driving at night without headlights. Upon stopping the vehicle, the deputy identified the driver, a 35-year-old Merrill woman, and passenger, a 37-year-old Merrill man. It was learned that the driver was not to have contact with the passenger per a court order and the passenger had an active warrant for his arrest out of Marathon County. Both parties were arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Sept. 11, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 400 block of W. Wisconsin Avenue in the city of Tomahawk. The driver, a 33-year-old Tomahawk man, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was placed through a series of field sobriety tests and arrested for a first offense violation of OWI. The driver was cooperative with the deputy and following the OWI paperwork, he was released to a responsible party.

There were six car vs. deer crashes and one semi vs. eagle crash reported.