WAUSAU – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department have partnered to create a Suicide Death Review Team as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements, the health department announced today.

The formation of the team is another step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.

The review team will be comprised of local community partners, including local law enforcement agencies, mental health providers, health care systems and emergency medical services. Currently, only five other counties in Wisconsin have a review team, or SDRT.

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the CDC, suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people, and the 12th leading cause of death for adults in the United States. In 2021, Marathon County had 21 deaths from suicide. To date in 2022, there have been 16 deaths from suicide.

The purpose of the SDRT is to review and form recommendations for prevention initiatives based upon the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The main goals of the SDRT are: