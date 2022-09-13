MERRILL – The city will host is 39th annual Colorama Bike Tour in September for those who want to experience a 10-, 30- or 50-mile bike ride along the Wisconsin River.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Kitchenette Park, 211 W. First St., Merrill. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The cost to register is $30 before Sept. 17, and includes a long-sleeved shirt. The cost to register after Sept. 17 is $35. No shirts will be available for those registering after Sept. 17.

Refreshments will be provided at rest stops along the tour. A light lunch will be served until 12:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit the city of Merrill’s website or click here.