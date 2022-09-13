STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point again is ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The magazine’s 2023 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 14th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region, the same as last year. The university was recognized for solid reputation among peer institutions and retention of first-year students and relatively low student-to-faculty ratio.

UW-Stevens Point was also listed as a good value. This ratio of academic quality to price also acknowledges students who receive need-based financial aid as a percentage of grants and scholarship.

“This is an important recognition of the affordable cost to attend one of our campuses,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “UW-Stevens Point provides a solid return on education investment.”

The university improved slightly in its ranking on social mobility. This measures graduation rates of students receiving PELL grants and percent of those PELL eligible, indicating exceptional need.

“We know a bachelor’s degree is transformational for our graduates, opening career opportunities that benefit them, their families and their communities,” said Gibson. “We are proud UW-Stevens Point is an engine for social and economic mobility for individuals and northcentral Wisconsin.”

UW-Stevens Point also ranked on the Best Colleges of Veterans list. The university is certified for the GI Bill and participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program.

To view the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.



Source: UW-Stevens Point