Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School Board on Monday agreed with a proposal from district leadership to seek broader feedback from staff and families regarding the shelved restructuring of schools in the district, which previously drew controversy among parents and community members.

Although the board made no formal decision after Superintendent Keith Hilts shared a recommendation of two subcommittees that were formed to look into the challenges faced by the district, the governing body agreed to wait for more input from school staff, family and the community.

“The board last spring agreed that they would like to engage in a conversation to make a decision one way or another about the possible restructuring of the district,” Hilts said.

District leaders will now seek feedback on how to address its financial challenges which include unfavorable open enrollment trends and difficulty in attracting and retaining staff, among others.

Source: Wausau School District

The idea of restructuring sharply contrasts the stance taken by district leadership after previous backlash over the potential merger discussions. Then, the WSD emphasized that discussions were “not” a policy, and assured families that the proposal to shift school boundaries was no longer under consideration.

The district has lopsided class sizes and uneven teacher workloads in its K-5 schools. Class sizes range from nine to 29, school officials said last year, with the average size at 25 or higher. Several classrooms have between nine and 15 students.

Among the potential scenarios discussed during a community engagement session in November last year, Lincoln, Hewitt-Texas and Rib Mountain elementary schools would have been merged with adjacent schools. An earlier proposal to transform Lincoln, an elementary school on the city’s southwest side that has a higher number of Southeast Asian students, to a Montessori School while shifting Lincoln students to Grant, prompted an outcry among some neighborhood residents and other voters. Then, critics said the district didn’t involve Lincoln families enough before formulating a plan, according to a Wisconsin Public Radio report.

Some parents and community members sought additional transparency over the proposal. About three weeks later, the district announced that it had no plans to move ahead.

“While we considered District reorganization at the elementary and high school levels, we feel that reorganization is not the best solution,” Dr. Hilts told school board members while presenting the referendum proposal to the board on Dec. 13 last year.

It is also not clear how the board and the district leadership would navigate any potential violations of the $120 million referendum for facility needs approved in the April election. The funding and timeline for new facility construction approved by the Board of Education in June has prioritized adding classrooms to Stettin, Hawthorn Hills, Riverview and South Mountain elementary schools, athletic fields at the two high schools and the construction at the Wausau School Forest Environmental Learning Center as well as at John Muir Middle School. According to the timeline, the design, bidding and construction processes are all to begin this year.

The design phase for Lincoln, Hewitt-Texas and Rib Mountain and a number of other elementary schools aren’t scheduled until the middle of the next year. If the board decides to merge some schools before then, it is not clear what happens to those previous plans.

In addition, the City of Wausau wants to designate John Marshall as a historic landmark. Some board members have said investing in schools that are likely to be merged with others would or torn down would be a waste of time and money.

District officials did not directly address questions as to why the restructuring plan was being discussed again and whether school mergers were part of it. “This is the beginning of a conversation about how we address challenges in the Wausau School District,” said Diana White, WSD’s coordinator of Communications and Marketing. “No decisions have been made.”

District leadership and the board avoided open discussion about any potential merger, consolidation or closure of some schools.

During a presentation on the 95% completed design of South Mountain Elementary School, Board President James Bouche said “I hope we are looking at the expansion possibilities, so that we don’t have to tear anything up.” But Bouche also urged board members to stay neutral and listen to different points of view in order to make a decision.

WSD’s Chief Finances and Business Services Officer Bob Tess, who briefed the board along with Nexus consulting firm’s representative on the design, said the district must continue to have a conversation especially over South Mountain.

“What will happen if we brought in the entire Rib Mountain (elementary school) population into this (South Mountain’s) building?” Tess said.

Later, Treasurer Jon Creisher said there were many positives if the district went to restructuring and could easily outweigh “one negative.” Creisher is a strong proponent of merging some elementary schools and combining the two high schools into one. He also brought up the location for the district’s Montessori school and suggested that some charter schools could take over facilities that would become available after a potential restructuring. Creisher said these factors should be part of the discussions with the staff and community so that the district is “set up for success” in the future.

Bouche defended the restructuring proposal that Superintendent Hilts said was discussed by the two subcommittees. Those committees, which met eight times over the summer, comprises about 30-40 people including administration staff, school board, school staff, and engaged community members.

“This is something that has to be looked at because of the enrollments going down,” the board president said. “Looking at things economically and academically that seem to be the two driving forces – what’s good for the community economically, what’s good for our students and families when it comes to the academics.”