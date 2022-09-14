By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials are forming a local suicide review team to help reduce deaths, suggest solutions and strengthen support services in Wausau and Marathon County.

Aaron Ruff and Jessa Bokhoven, from the Marathon County Health Department, and Deb Traeder, from Prevent Suicide Marathon County, shared data with the Wausau City Council on Tuesday. The Health Department and Marathon County Medical Examiner are working with police, fire and other officials in the effort to address deaths by suicide, which impacts people in a wide range of ages. Though the majority of such deaths are people between the ages of 30 and 59, teens and young adults are also particularly at risk.

To date in 2022, 16 people have died by suicide in Marathon County. Last year, 21 people died by suicide, an uptick from 2020 numbers, which saw 15 suicide deaths locally. More men than women take their own life in Marathon County. Gunshot deaths topped the list of methods used.

Ruff said 15 percent of high school students in the county reported they have considered suicide, a figure he called alarming. Students who identify as LGBT are up to four times more likely to have considered taking their own lives, he said.

Bokhoven said asking direct questions is crucial in the prevention effort. Asking someone if they are considering taking their own life can open the conversation and provide a window of opportunity to help. Listening and allowing a loved one to speak without judgment can make a difference, she said. Reassure that person that help is available – and do not promise not to tell anyone.

Local officials, in partnership with the Wausau Police Department, North Central Health Care and Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, created a video to highlight local resources for people experiencing a mental health crisis. That video can be found here.

The suicide death review team is set to launch next spring.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.