STEVENS POINT – Portage County will offer a free nitrate screening event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 during the expo and packet pick-up for the Wonderful Water Run, held at the downtown Stevens Point Square, 913 Main St., Stevens Point. Residents who wish to have a sample screened do not need to be registered for the run in order to participate.



While most of the wells in Wisconsin produce safe drinking water, about 24 percent of wells in Portage County exceed the safe drinking water standard for nitrate-nitrogen. Nitrate-nitrogen is one of the most common groundwater pollutants in Portage County.

There are a number of potential health risks associated with elevated nitrate- nitrogen levels in drinking water for anyone, but it can be especially dangerous for unborn children and infants younger than six months. While water may look clean and taste good, the only way to know that it is safe to drink is to have it tested.

Samples can be analyzed on the spot and results will be given directly to the private well owner or private well owners can leave their samples in a disposable container labeled with their name and address and results will be mailed to them after the event.

How to collect your sample:

Identify a source of water that is not connected to a treatment device. An outside faucet works best. Locate a clean container with a lid to collect the water sample. Label the outside with your name or address. Allow the water to run 5-10 minutes before collecting your sample. Fill the container with about a half cup of water.

For more information about this free nitrate-nitrogen screening, contact Jen McNelly, Portage County water resources specialist at 715-346-1334 or mcnellyj@co.portage.wi.us.