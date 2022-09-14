MERRILL – Attention beer and wine connoisseurs. It’s time to get your tickets and raise a glass to the 14th annual Lincoln Lager Barleyfest.

This annual beer sampling and fundraising event for local charities will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive in Merrill.

Attendees will have an opportunity to select from more than 100 micro-brewed beers and wines.

“Many of the breweries will be familiar, from Merrill’s very own Sawmill Brewing Company to Mosinee Brewing Company,” said Dan Wendorf, recreation and parks director for the city of Merrill. “But there will be many opportunities to try drinks from lesser-known brewers, like Half Moon Hill of Athens, Wisconsin, which specializes in hand-crafted wines, meads and hard cider.”

Festivalgoers will be given a sampling glass for their 2- to 3-ounce pours, and a beer guide to find breweries at the festival. The Ron Denson Band will play live music.

Get there and back safely

Be sure to make a transportation plan before attending the event. Designated drivers can attend for free if accompanying someone with a paid ticket. You must be at least 21 to attend.

Not from the area? Be sure to look into the Bed & Brew Package, which offers two Barleyfest tickets and one room at AmericInn in Merrill. For more information and pricing, call the hotel at 715-536-7979.

Merrill’s Transit System offers public transportation within the city of Merrill. The Merrill-Go-Round will pick you up, wherever you are, and deliver you wherever you want to go. This bus system will pick up and drop off right at your doorstep, or hotel if visiting. If you are interested in riding the Merrill-Go-Round, call 715-536-7112 at least one hour before you wish to ride.

Tickets

Advanced tickets are $30 and available at the Smith Center, Ballyhoos, Dave’s County Market and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce. In Wausau, they can be purchased at WAVE – 100.5 FM. They are available online at https://llbarleyfest.com/tickets/. Tickets at the door cost $35.