WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team rallied back after losing the first set and defeated Stratford 3-1 in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Stratford won the first set 25-21, before the Cardinals stormed back to win the next three 25-17, 25-13, 25-20, to improve to 2-0 in the Marawood South this season.

Camile Sobolewski had eight kills and four blocks, Lily Shields added seven kills, 16 digs and five service aces, and Pagie Guld had 16 digs and 14 assists for Newman.

Newman Catholic will compete at the Diocesan Tournament at Chippewa Falls McDonald on Saturday.