Meow, my name is Comet Cat and my love for you will be out of this world. I’m a happy and affectionate fella and I’m ready to bust out of the shelter and into your life.

My hobbies include relaxing, purring and snuggling. I’m proficient in all three areas! I’ve lived with other pets and I have been around children. You just can’t go wrong with me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.