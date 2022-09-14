WAUSAU – Wausau Downtown Airport will be host to Wausau’s first Women in Aviation Day in September, aiming to attract, maintain and retain women in aviation and to promote career and recreational aviation opportunities.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Learn Build Fly Education Center at the Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Woods Place.

Susan Levitte keynotes the event, backed by EAA Chapter 640 and Learn Build Fly. Learn Build Fly provides hands-on science, technology, engineering and manufacturing skills and aviation-based education by involving community members of all ages in building a flying plane.

The event will also feature a WWII B-25 Bomber from the Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing, Wausau’s own Dream Flight STEM Shuttle, Michigan Technological University’s Society of Women Engineers and other aviation-related organizations.



Women in Aviation Day Wausau visitors will also enjoy static displays, meet and engage with aviation professionals, and participate in Young Eagles Flights (weather permitting, advance sign ups required). Food vendors will be on site.

Girls, young women and their families are especially encouraged to attend. Those between 8 and 18 are eligible for Young Eagles flights, weather and space permitting, and should sign up ahead of time at the link below.

Additional information can be found at https://learnbuildfly.org/#events.