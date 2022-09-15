The Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program will offer an Introduction to Shooting Sports workshop Sept. 24 at the Bill Cook Izaak Walton League property east of Stevens Point.

The course introduces participants to recreational shooting with a variety of firearms. Participants will learn hands-on firearm safety handling and principles from certified, patient instructors. After becoming familiar with the various guns available, participants will be coached one-on-one in shooting lessons using rifles, shotguns and handguns.

No experience is necessary, and all the equipment – firearms, ammunition, ear and eye protection – will be provided. This workshop is designed for beginners but also appropriate for anyone who wants to brush up on their shooting skills or try a type of gun they have not used. It is an opportunity to learn to shoot in a safe, supportive environment.

The $99 registration fee includes lunch. Only 15 spots are available in this one-of-a-kind BOW program designed specifically for women. To ensure a spot, call Peggy Farrell at 715-346-4681 to make a reservation.