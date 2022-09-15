The American Flag symbolizes the freedom that we enjoy. While serving in the military over one million men and women have given their lives to protect our country and our way of life. We benefit from fallen American’s sacrifices every time we exercise our constitutional rights. We are able to speak freely, possess a firearm, peaceably assemble and vote.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members along with members of the American Legion, Man of Honor Society, VFW, DVA, VVA and the WLVA assembled at the Camping World store in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 for a flag ceremony. Paul Kasprzycki, Store Manager was there to oversee the ceremony.

The group of over 60 veterans was there to help lower the weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. The veterans marched in cadence with the flag from inside the store to the flag pole for the ceremony.

The giant flag is 40’ x 80’ and the flag pole is 120’ tall with 20’ of it in the ground. Many people wonder how the flag is maintained. Camping World has three flags, one on the pole, one spare in the store and one at a company in for repairs and cleaning.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann