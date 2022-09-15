Javier Lampereur, 18, of Wausau. Sept. 12, 2022: Hit and run involving injury, causing injury while operating while intoxicated, passenger younger than 16

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Desiree Millard, 27, of Merrill. Sept. 13, 2022: Bail jumping
Antonia Varona, 29, of Rothschild. Sept. 13, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, manufacture or deliver cocaine, neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine
Timothy Hedstrom, 45, of Schofield. Sept. 12, 2022: Attempt to possess a firearm after a felony conviction, bail jumping
Maxwell C. Philavanh, 34, of Wausau. Sept. 9, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing an officer, bail jumping
Joseph Potter, 23, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, bail jumping
Javier Lampereur, 18, of Wausau. Sept. 12, 2022: Hit and run involving injury, causing injury while operating while intoxicated, passenger younger than 16
Jarod Reid, 51, of Rosholt. Sept. 8, 2022: Interfere with child custody
Ginger Grosinke, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 13, 2022: Possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver – repeater
Dustin Feitz, 37, of Weston. Sept. 12, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Alex Hammoc, 35, of Weston. Sept. 12, 2022: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, endanger safety by use of a dangerous weapon
Paige Strande, 22. Hearing Sept. 15, 2022 after warrant: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams, possession of narcotic drugs, misappropriate identification information to obtain money
Anthony Anderson, 40. of Park Forest, Ill. Sept. 9, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine greater than 50 grams, second or subsequent offense
Michael Koch, 40, 9of Wausau. Sept. 15, 2022: Possession of child pornography, child sexual exploitation, capture an intimate representation, invade privacy by use of a surveillance device
Joshua Bartzen, 34, of Weston. Sept. 15, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI