Sept. 1-Dec. 31

Tween Writing Group

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3Arn3w2. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Sept. 1-30

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Nature Weaving

From Sept. 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a woven nature loom in which they can display interesting things they find outdoors, like feathers, dried flowers, leaves and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Friendship Bracelet

Kids, tweens and teens can visit the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, between Sept. 1-30 to pick up supplies for making a braided friendship bracelet. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Sept. 21

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on all the helpful gardening resources offered by UW-Madison and UW-Extension on Sept. 21 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the class via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10767.



Sept. 22

Meet a Police Officer! Story Time

The Marathon County Public Library will offer a special story time with a member of the Wausau Police Department on Sept. 22 starting at 10 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Along with hearing stories, kids can tour a police car, make their own police badge and more. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Sept. 24

Meet a Police Officer! Story Time

An officer with the Wausau Police Department will read stories during a special event on Sept. 24 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Starting at 10 a.m., kids can hear an officer read stories, tour their police car, make a police badge and more. Free. For more information, call 715-261-7220.

Apples Abound Story Time

Autumn is the time for apples, so the Marathon County Public Library’s Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, is celebrating this fruit with a story time and craft event on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hear stories, sing songs and make an apple craft. Free. Call 715-257-7292.