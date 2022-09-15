WAUSAU – The sixth annual Central Wisconsin Book Festival is back for another year, with a schedule full of writer talks, workshops and interactive events.

This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 at various locations throughout Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, as well as virtually via the Zoom app.

As in years past, the CWBF has coordinated a variety of discussions and workshops lead by authors and poets. This year’s lineup consists of nearly 30 events featuring more than 30 writers. Highlights include events with author and Wisconsin Public Television personality Jerry Apps; Wisconsin authors Nickolas Butler and Quan Barry; comics and science fiction author John Jackson Miller; TV and radio host/gardening expert Melinda Myers; and author Najib Azad, the former campaign manager and spokesperson for the former president of Afghanistan.

A complete list of scheduled events is as follows:



Sept. 1-30

Wausau Poetry Walk

Time: Any

Location: Downtown Wausau

People can visit downtown Wausau and read 24 poems during a month-long poetry walk. Folks can also pick up a poetry scavenger hunt sheet from Janke Book Store, 505 N. Third St., Wausau, or from the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, and be entered in a prize drawing. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11164.

Sept. 21

“ News of the Air” with Jill Stukenberg

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Whitewater Music Hall, 130 N. First St., Wausau

Jill Stukenberg will read from her debut novel “News of the Air,” about a couple who flee to Wisconsin’s Northwoods after a rash of eco-terrorism. Twenty years later, their peace is threatened by two strange children who arrive by canoe. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11161.



“ More than Words” with Jerry Apps

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Jerry Apps

Wisconsin Public Television personality and author Jerry Apps will talk about his forthcoming memoir, “More than Words: A Memoir of a Writing Life,” which details his nearly 60-year career as a writer. Apps will talk about his writing process, tell stories from the book and answer questions. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11125.

Sept. 22

Lori Lee

“ Pahua and the Soul Stealer” with Lori M. Lee

Time: 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Location: UW Center for Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau

Author Lori M. Lee will talk about her latest middle-grade novel “Pahua and the Soul Stealer” during this free event. The book tells the story of Pahua, a lonely Hmong girl who unwittingly unleashes an evil spirit. The book won numerous awards and was published in 2021. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11189.

Melinda Myers

Gardening Author and Expert Melinda Myers

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Iverson Park, 4601 W. Highway 66, Stevens Point

Melinda Myers, author of “Midwest Gardener’s Handbook,” will discuss what you can do to start planning for next year’s growing season and how to incorporate pollinator-friendly plants to add color, texture and motion to your garden. She’ll also answer audience questions. Free to attend. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11181.

Sept. 23

Story Time with Author Jamie Swenson

Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

The Central Wisconsin Book Festival welcomes celebrated children’s author Jamie Swenson, who will lead a free family story full of songs, rhymes and books. For more info, call 715-346-1544 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11176.

Cranberry Farm Life with Jennifer Brockman

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: McMillian Memorial Library, 490 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Cranberry farmer Jennifer Brockman uses her popular YouTube channel to cover farm life, homeschooling and to raise awareness for Down syndrome. Brockman will share recipes, talk about maintaining her YouTube channel and how she authored a cookbook. Free. For more info, call 715-422-5136 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11165.

“ Letters from Clara” with Janet Newman

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau

In the first half of the twentieth century, Wausau native Clara Pagel documented her travels around the world through letters she sent to loved ones. Author Janet Newman will read from her book “Letters from Clara,” which features letters from Pagel from 1936-1939. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11193.

Christina Clancy

“ Shoulder Season” with Christina Clancy

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau

Madison-based author Christina Clancy will talk about her 2022 novel “Shoulder Season,” about a young woman who leaves small town life for a job at the Playboy Resort in Lake Geneva. Clancy’s first novel, “The Second Home,” has been optioned to become a TV series. She’ll talk about her books and answer questions. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11191.

“ The Birdman of Koshkonong” with Martha Bergland

Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: McMillian Memorial Library, 490 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Author Martha Bergland will talk about her 2021 book “The Birdman of Koshkonong,” about the life of naturalist Thure Kumlien, who studied birds and plants in southeast Wisconsin in the late 1800s. Free. For more info, call 715-422-5136 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11166.

Writing Workshop with Author Jamie Swenson

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

In this interactive writing session for ages 16+, author Jamie Swenson will cover the basics of traditional publishing and the important elements of writing, such as plot, voice and structure, to aid participants in honing their craft. Free, with registration required. To register, call 715-346-1544. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11201.

Quan Barry, top, and Nickolas Butler.

Quan Barry and Nickolas Butler

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Whitewater Music Hall, 130 N. First St., Wausau

Wisconsin authors Quan Barry and Nickolas Butler will talk about writing, publishing and more during this free event. Barry is the author of seven books of fiction and poetry and will read from her recent novel “When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East.” Butler is the author of four novels and one book of short stories and will read from his latest novel, “Godspeed.” Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11160.

“Two Steps Forward, One Step Back” with Beth Amos

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: McMillian Memorial Library, 490 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Beth Amos, who often writes under the pen name Annelise Ryan, will talk about her new mystery book series, which kicks off this fall with “A Death in Door County.” Ryan has written over 25 novels over the past 30 years and will talk about her career and what’s to come. Free to attend. For more info, call 715-422-5136 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11167.

Sept. 24

Local Author Panel and Book Fair

Time: 9:30-11 a.m.

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau

John Armbruster, Mary Ellen Marnholtz and Cheryl Wolken will speak about their work, writing in general and life as a Wisconsin writer during this local author panel. Armbruster is the author of the novel “Tailspin”; Marnholtz penned the forthcoming supernatural mystery “The Doorway to Forever”; and Wolken wrote the children’s book “The ABCs of Wausau.” Free to attend. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11194.

“Comics and Sci-Fi” with John Jackson Miller

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Location: McMillian Memorial Library, 490 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Comics and sci-fi writer John Jackson Miller has written novels in both the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” universes, as well as “Star Wars” comics for Marvel. Miller will talk about his work, his love of the genre and more. Free to attend. For more info, call 715-422-5136 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11175.

Patricia Skalka

“ Death Casts a Shadow: with Patricia Skalka

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Location: Zoom

Patricia Skalka is the author of the Dave Cubiak Door County mysteries, including the recently released “Death Casts a Shadow, the seventh and final book in the series. Skulka will speak about her writing and answer her audience questions. Free to attend. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11180.

“Life, Death and the Stories We Tell” with Ellen Lym and George Hesselberg

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau

Join authors Ellen Lym and George Hesselberg for a fascinating and engaging look at the stories we tell as we grow old, and the stories others tell about us when we die. Lym is the author of the 2020 book “Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life” and Hesselberg is the author of the 2021 book “Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat.” For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11163.

“Key Elements of Suspense” with Beth Amos

Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Location: McMillian Memorial Library, 490 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Beth Amos, a published author who has written over 25 books, will offer a free writing workshop for adults. Amos will cover how to captivate readers and how to create suspense through the use of setting, misdirection and more. For more info, call 715-422-5136 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11183.

Wausau Poetry Walk Live Reading

Time: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Location: Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Numerous poets from the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets will read their work during a live poetry reading. Each of the poets are featured in the Wausau Poetry Walk happening throughout downtown Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11162.

John Jackson Miller

“Researching and Writing Narrative Nonfiction” with Theresa Kaminski

Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

Location: Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau

Author Theresa Kaminski has written five nonfiction books about scrappy and industrious women throughout history. During this writing workshop for adults, Kaminski will cover the skills writers can use to add unique texture to their narrative nonfiction to enrich the story. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11184.

“All About Middle-Grade” with Claire Swinarski

Time: 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau

Claire Swinarski, who has penned books for both kids and adults, will talk about writing middle-grade lit (books for youths around the ages of 8-12), why the genre is growing in popularity, and more during this free talk. School and public librarians can also attend a pre-event social starting at 2 p.m., and get a tour of MCPL’s children’s area after the talk. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11169.

Local Author Spotlight: B.A. McRae and Patrick Phair

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

B.A. McRae has penned five poetry books and one novel, “I’ve Never Danced.” Patrick Phair is a retired English teacher who has written poetry, a play and now has written a novel, “Two Flags for Marco.” Both writers will talk about their work and answer questions. Free. For more info, call 715-346-1544 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11179.

“ Godspeed” with Nickolas Butler

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Location: McMillian Memorial Library, 490 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Nickolas Butler, author of such books as “Shotgun Lovesongs” and “The Hearts of Men,” will read from his latest novel, “Godspeed,” about three construction workers who get entangled in a dangerous plan to finish a project against an impossible deadline. Free. For more info, call 715-422-5136 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11185.

“ Switchboard Soldiers” with Jennifer Chiaverini

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau

In the novel “Switchboard Soldiers,” a groundbreaking group of women serve in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, connecting calls in multiple languages – sometimes classified, sometimes as bombs fell around them – during WWI. Author Jennifer Chiaverini will talk about the book and her career, and answer questions. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7235 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11192.

Sept. 25

Children’s Author Duncan Tonatiuh

Time: 10-10:45 a.m.

Location: Zoom

Children’s author and illustrator Duncan Tonatiuh will talk about his artistic style, what inspires is writing and illustrations, and talk about a his many books, including his 2020 children’s book “Feathered Serpent and the Five Suns.” Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11168.

“ Dale Evans: Queen of the West” with Theresa Kaminski

Time: 12-1 p.m.

Location: Bound to Happen Books, 1008 Main St., Stevens Point

Nonfiction writer Theresa Kaminski will talk about her latest book, “Queen of the West: The Life and Times of Dale Evans,” during this event. The book not only traces the life of the multi-faceted entertainer Evans, but also charts a broad array of changes in women’s lives in the mid-20th century. Free. For more info, call 715-346-1544 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11178.

Najib Azad

“ Beyond Evacuation” with Najib Azad

Time: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Najib Azad, former senior adviser, campaign manager and spokesman for former Afghan president, will talk about his new book “Beyond Evacuation,” which details how he and his family fled their home in Afghanistan in 2021 after the U.S. withdrew from the country and it was taken over by the Taliban. For more info, call 715-346-1544 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/11177.

All Central Wisconsin Book Festival events are free to attend. No registration is required except for Jamie Swenson’s writing workshop on Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.mcpl.us/cwbf.