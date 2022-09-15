WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Rick Reyer interviews candidates from Wisconsin’s 7th U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Tom Tiffany-R, Minocqua, will face challenger Richard Ausman-D, Lac du Flambeau. Wisconsin’s 7th U.S. Congressional District is the largest in the state.

Both candidates weigh in on the role the federal government could play in tackling the challenges facing Wisconsin residents and share their perspectives on a range of issues. The interviews are part of WPR’s ongoing coverage of the November midterm elections.

