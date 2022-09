Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School.

In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said.

As first reported by WSAW-TV, a cell phone video captured the incident, a physical altercation between the two.

