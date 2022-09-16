By Shereen Siewert

Two days before his plea hearing to settle a felony election fraud case, prosecutors filed new charges against a Wausau-area man, this time accusing him of trying to illegally purchase a firearm.

Timothy Hedstrom, 45, was charged in May in Marathon County Circuit Court after Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn discovered a voter registration allegedly completed by a felon, making him ineligible to vote. Police say Hedstrom in August 2020 completed an online voter registration and was issued a voter registration number on Aug. 26, 2020. But Hedstrom allegedly lied on the first qualifying question, which asks whether the voter is currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction.

After Wausau Pilot & Review published a story on the election fraud case, Hedstrom sent an email to the newspaper demanding the story be taken down and said if his wife or family was harmed by the reporting, he would “defend (his) family until my last dieing (sic) breath and have these stories go away forever.”

On Sept. 9, police responded to a report that Hedstrom attempted to buy a rifle through a public post he made o Facebook. Hedstrom allegedly told police he made the post at the request of a family member. But when officers contacted the man whose name Hedstrom allegedly provided, the man said he did not know Hedstrom nor had he made such a request.

Facebook messages taken into evidence show Hedstrom was seeking a .308 or 30-06 for about $300, according to court documents. The post, which was later removed, claimed Hedstrom was looking for a firearm to use during hunting season, police said.

Attempting to purchase a firearm, and possessing a firearm, are both illegal in Wisconsin after a felony conviction. Court records show Hedstrom is on probation stemming from a 2017 felony theft case.

In that case, Hedstrom in 2019 was given a withheld sentence and ordered to serve five years of probation. In a withheld sentence, a suspect isn’t formally sentenced but is supervised under certain conditions. If those conditions are violated, the suspect can be sentenced at a later date up to the maximum penalty allowed.

In the May case, Hedstrom allegedly said he was unaware he was not allowed to vote and did not recall seeing the question on the form. And in the latest case, police say it was “clear from the Facebook message obtained, with consent from Hedstrom, that he was knowingly looking to purchase” the weapon.

Police then contacted Hedstrom’s probation agent, who placed a hold on Hedstrom for violating the terms of his probation.

On Wednesday, Hedstrom was due in court for a plea hearing, but Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus was advised that Hedstrom was in jail with new charges. A new pretrial conference is set for Sept. 28 for attorneys to discuss a potential new resolution to the election fraud case.

A preliminary hearing in the weapons case is set for Sept. 26.