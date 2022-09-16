Joseph Burch

He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??

Joe was no doubt one of a kind. He was always ready to be a part of some wild crazy plan – that was never really a plan – but simply someone saying, “we should try this”. He would love to be the life of whatever he was involved with, from his early days of sports and school to his later-in-life adventures. His antics were sure to put a smile on your face – even on your hardest days. His love of friends and family stretched far and wide. There was always a story to be told once someone knew he was a mutual acquaintance. Joe’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching his beloved Buccaneers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He lived for his family, especially his Mom. After her passing in 2006, he took it extraordinarily hard. With his help, a memorial and scholarship in her name was established. Though his passing was unexpected, the struggle was especially hard for him and after 16 years, joined his mother in heaven. He will be missed by many for his infectious smile and laughter.

Survivors include his father, Richard Burch of Wausau; four siblings, Josh of Wausau, Thadd (fiance Jamie) of Wausau, Lucas of Bozeman MT, and Candace of Oxford OH. Grandmothers, Grace(Lawrence) Burch, Beverly Burch. Aunt and Uncle’s, Anne(Burch) and Lawrence Gibby, (also Godparents) of Colcord OK, Diane(Habeck) and Norm Wolff of Ringle. There are also many cousins and extended family that will miss him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Gayle,? his Grandparents, Vilas and Bertha Habeck and Lawrence Burch. His aunts and uncles, David Burch, Gary(Theresa) Habeck, Jeff Habeck and Marlyn Habeck.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to go toward the Gayle Burch Memorial Scholarship, The Gospel TLC, Inc. in Weston or Bridge Street Mission.

Florian E. Kolbe

Florian Emily Kolbe, 89, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Rennes Health & Rehab on September 13, 2022.

Florian was born January 6, 1933, in Wisconsin to parents Edwin and Florence (Steidtmann) Raddatz. She married Rudolph A. Kolbe on July 11, 1953. Florian was known for her love of crafting. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, drawing and making cards. She also had a passion for gardening. Florian had a great faith, and we are at comfort knowing she is at peace in Heaven- though she will be missed greatly.

Florian is survived by her children Corinne (Richard Friedenfels) Kolbe, Keith (Karen) Kolbe, and Kathryn (Rod) Hofmann; grandchildren Jarrod Crooks, Justin (Taylor) Crooks, Julie (Jimmy) Mueller, Stacy (Matt) Krembs, Sara (Chris) Kronebusch, and Danyelle Hofmann; great grandchildren Everhett, Conley and Crosby Crooks, Wyatt (Hannah Kudronowicz) and Makeila Mueller, Lauren Krembs, and Sofia Kronebusch; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother David Raddatz.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 44th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at 1:30 pm at Rib View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Florian’s family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for their care and compassion.

Elaine M. Kolden

Elaine M. Kolden passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Elaine was born on December 14, 1935 to the late Charles and Mayme (Wuori) Salo. She was united in marriage to Eugene Kolden on October 21, 1958 in Northwoods, Iowa. They would have four wonderful children and nearly 42 years of memories. He preceded her in death in October 2000.

Elaine was proud of her Finnish heritage and embodied the Finnish term Sisu, which is the Finnish term that encompasses the qualities of perseverance and determination and helping people overcome the adversities they face in life. She also appreciated the Sauna, like any true Finn would. She lived a life of service, especially through education. Elaine was a teacher at John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau, a Sunday School teacher at Pilgrim Lutheran Church and a youth wrestling coach. She was also active at Pilgrim Lutheran Church and was a member of the quilting club. She was also a talented painter and used her gift to bring joy to her friends and family. In their retirement, Elaine and Eugene became snowbirds. They spent winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama and were active members of the Wisconsin Snowbirds Club. They also built a cottage on Killarney Lake in Tomahawk where they enjoyed the outdoors and were a part of the Killarney Lake Association.

Elaine is survived by her children Steven (Shannon) Kolden, Susan (Alan) Jirgl, Sharon (Wes) Clark and Sheila Kolden; former daughter-in-law Peg Kolden; grandchildren Emma (Josh) Jorstad and their children Axel and Ingrid, Sam Kolden, Ryan (Ashley) Jirgl, Ross Jirgl, Eric (Fiance Karina) Clark, Benjamin (Rebecca) Clark, Seth Clark, Kayla Mayes and Donald (McKinzie) Mayes.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene Kolden, sister Charlene Pugleasa, brother John Salo and grandson Arick.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 709 Weston Ave, Wausau. Vicar Pat Kempf will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Marshall Elementary School PTA, Pilgrim Lutheran Church or Homme Home.

Helen J. Eppler

Helen J. Eppler, 95, of Weston beloved wife of the late George Eppler, passed away with her daughter Terri Curtis and Grandsons Doug and Greg Curtis by her side at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.



Helen was born on December 11, 1926 in Waterford, WI daughter of the late Bernard and Eleanore (Winkler) Dexter. Helen enjoyed life and laughter with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, and watching game and comedy shows. She will be greatly missed by her family.



She is survived by her daughter Terri Curtis and numerous beloved family members. She is preceded in death by her husband George, and daughter Georgette Silvani.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI. Helen’s family wishes to express great thanks to the staff of Marshfield Medical Center in Weston for the compassionate care given to her in her final days.

James W. Hollander

James “Jim” W. Hollander, 65, Wausau passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on December 7, 1956, in Wausau son of the late Harold T. Hollander and Dolores (Neidhold) Hollander, Wausau.

For more than 37 years Jim worked as a Psychiatric Technician at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau. Some of his favorite pastimes included golfing, fishing, four wheeling, camping and watching his favorite sports teams; Brewers, Badgers and Packers.

Jim enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a caretaker at heart. He was the person that would be the first to offer to help and never expect anything in return. He was a compassionate and caring person however could be a jokester at times. He never passed up an opportunity to make a joke and make you smile. He looked forward to the warm months where he could be out on the green hitting some golf balls or watch baseball. He also knew his way around the kitchen to make his famous lasagna and chili which was liked by all.

Survivors include his mother, Dolores Hollander, Wausau, his daughter, Jodi (Jim) Bankes, Green Bay, two grandchildren, Zander and Carter Bankes, his siblings, Harold T. Hollander, Circle Pines, MN, Patricia (Jon) Russell, Oklahoma City, OK, Susan (Robert) Torreano, Coon Rapids, MN, and sister-in-law, Cindy Hollander, Wausau and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Hollander.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the care and compassion that was given to Jim in his final days.

Barbara L. Schjoneman

Barbara L. Schjoneman, 70, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 20, 1952 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Raymond and Edith (Ramaker) Jagerink.

Barbara worked at Compassus Hospice as Bereavement Coordinator and at Aspirus-Howard Young as Chaplain Associate. She provided individual and group bereavement counseling for hospice families, as well as spiritual-emotional care for hospital patients, families, and staff. She also shared her time as an active member of the Howard Young Auxiliary and Habitat for Humanity. Her contributions helped many in her community. She found joy in nature, serving others, and her beloved family.

Survivors include her children, Marshall (Stacy) Schjoneman, Wausau, and Liezen (Michael) Van Loh, Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Sydney and J. Olivia Schjoneman, Lennyn Barbara and J. Lanning Michael Van Loh; her loving companion, Robert Davis; sisters, Jane (Charlie) Brown, Mary Krepsky and Joanne (Mark) Lensink; nieces and nephews, Deanne (Blair) Sisson, Matt (Kim) Krepsky, Denise Krepsky, Nathan (Gisela) Lensink and Peter Lensink; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Rodney Jerome Wiegele and Dennis Krepsky and a nephew, Rodney Raymond Wiegele.

Memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Minocqua, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Scott Fillmore

Scott earned his wings September 13, 2022, while surrounded by his family and friends.

Scott was born 5-22-1974 in Manistee Michigan.

He was a Metal fabricator. He loved making metal art.

He was a Star Wars collector, big RC car enthusiast and a true JEEP lover. Especially his JEEP OLD BLUE.

Scott loved spending time with his close friends and family.

Scott had a big heart and has touched many people. He will be missed by many, but never forgotten.

Scott is remembered by his wife Tracy Fillmore, Parents William and Sunee Fillmore, sons Domminic and Jeffrey Fillmore, Stepchildren Savanna, Porter, Alysa, Cody and Shelby. Grandchildren Ava, Alijiah, Able, Michael and Kailee. His dog Chloe and cat Zulu.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents Charles and Betty Fillmore, and his aunt Ann Fillmore.

There will be no service per Scott’s request.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Sharon J. Ostroski

Sharon Jean (Windorski) Ostroski, age 63, entered eternal life with our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, Sept. 11, after a 6-year battle with cancer, her devoted husband Jeff, son Jeff Jr., and daughter-in-law Carrie at her side.

Sharon was born to Philip and Florence Windorski in Milwaukee, WI on Oct. 30, 1958, the eldest of 4 children. She attended elementary school at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic school. The Windorski family moved to Schofield, WI in 1972. Sharon attended D.C. Everest High School where she met her high school sweetheart and prom date, Jeff Ostroski, graduating in 1976. Jeff and Sharon were united in marriage on Aug. 5, 1978, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI.

Sharon earned her associates degree with honors in accounting from NCTI in Wausau, WI in 1978. She started her accounting career at Marathon Electric from 1978 to 1980. She was later employed at Zimpro in Rothschild, WI until the family moved to De Pere, WI in 1990 for Jeff’s promotion. She was immediately hired by US Paper Mills Corp. as an accountant clerk. While working there she earned her bachelor’s degree, attending classes online at night while still supporting her family. Later she worked for Sonoco Products Co. (the same company, US Paper Mills Corp. was sold to Sonoco) as an office manager until her retirement in April 2019.

Sharon and her family traveled throughout the country visiting national and state parks. Some favorite destinations included Branson, MO, Yellowstone, WY, & Glacier National Park, among many others. Later in life she enjoyed going to Holcombe which became their private campground and watching her grand kids grow. She was such a good sport, Jeff’s sidekick, and always participating in any and all of his adventures. She maintained a positive attitude, courage, and determination throughout her long battle with cancer that eventually took her from us too soon.

Sharon was a beloved and devoted wife, “truly a gift from God” as quoted by her husband. She was a loving mother to their son Jeff Jr., and a generous grandmother to Casey, Brendan, and Eric. She loved spending time with her grandsons and was constantly sewing patches on their worn pants or crocheting them blankets that they will cherish. She was also a talented cook and gardener. Over the years Jeff and Sharon cared for their twelve Shelties.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her husband of 44 years, Jeffrey Ostroski Sr, their son Jeffrey Jr. (Carrie), De Pere, WI; grandsons Casey, Brendan, and Eric, her father Philip, Schofield, WI; brother David (Toni) Windorski, Milwaukee, WI, sister Sandy George, Eagle River, WI; mother-in-law Joan Ostroski, Schofield, WI; brother-in-law Gregory Ostroski, Saline, MI; sister-in-law Julie Dassler (Max), Shawano, WI; brother-in-law Mark Moreno, Chesapeake, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in eternal life by her mother Florence Windorski, brother Steven Windorski, father-in-law George Ostroski, and sisters-in-law Karen Lonsdorf and Mary Moreno.

A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, September 27, at 11 am following the visitation from 9 am to 11 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W Kort St, Rothschild, WI. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter, WI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA, Thank you.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Audrey A. Schommer

Beloved Audrey A. Schommer, 90, passed away on September 13, 2022. Audrey was born on February 1, 1932, to Frank and Beatrice Heinzen in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Audrey graduated from Granton High School in 1950, and shortly after met the love of her life, Kenneth (Ken) Schommer. Audrey and Ken were married on August 13, 1951, in Bakerville, Wisconsin, and together they raised five children.

Audrey and Ken shared a wonderful life together for over 71 years, in which time they explored 48 states of the continental U.S. in their “house on wheels” and played cribbage avidly.

Audrey was a devout Catholic, great listener, and prolific reader who enjoyed talking with people about the books she read. She was passionate about life, had a quick wit, and loved people, birds, nature, and cooking, as well as sharing time and making memories with friends and family. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Ken, and their five children, Kenneth Schommer Jr. (Kathy Vollmer), Lynn Egger (Stephan), Frances Lewer (Dennis), Timothy Schommer (Lynn), and Teresa O’Neal (Shawn); three sisters, Beverly James, Claudine Kirk, and Patricia Lewis (Jerry); one brother (David Heinzen); 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Audrey is preceded in death by her brothers, Dennis Heinzen and Daniel Heinzen; sister, Sandra Heinzen; and parents, Frank and Beatrice Heinzen.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mosinee on September 20, 2022, at 10a.m., with a funeral mass held at 11 a.m. Audrey’s ashes will be interred at the Colby Memorial. Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be designated in Audrey Schommer’s name to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Patricia A. Gruna

Patricia A. Gruna, 79 of Galloway, died on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the home of her daughter, under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Pat was born on February 12, 1943, in Stevens Point. The daughter of George and Bertha (Weir) Pitcher.

On December 11, 1992, Pat was united in marriage to Norman Gruna in Wausau. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2015.

Pat worked at Liberty Packing, Best Western and Len’s Rockn’ Country as a bartender. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, especially the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed word searches, puzzle books and reading. She cherished her family get togethers which included Friday family fish frys where she was known to have her favorite beverage, a whiskey old fashioned sweet with cherries.

Pat is survived by her children, Bradley (Betty) Bembenek of Iola, Mary (special friend, Shannon Weller) Bembenek of Galloway, Sylvia Nimmer of Brokaw, Brian (Christine) Bembenek of Mosinee, Michelle (John) Thomas of Pelham, AL, Bruce (Dawn) Bembenek of Wausau and Amy (Chris) Resch of Birnamwood; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; two brothers, Don (Pat) Pitcher of Meskego and Richard Pitcher of Stevens Point and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; son-in-law, Randy Nimmer; siblings and in-laws, Beverly (Dick) Coulthurst, Ken, in infancy, Dorothy (Jerald) Bruley, Jerry (Ione) Pitcher, John Pitcher and Marsha Pitcher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery, at a later date. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of Mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.