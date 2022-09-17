Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Jack Bobinski tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Preston Miller and Blake Bangtson ran for 86 yards and three scores as the D.C. Everest football team whipped Stevens Point 44-18 in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

D.C. Everest is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the VFA, while SPASH falls to 1-4 and 1-2 in conference play.

Simon Witt ran for a 3-yard touchdown run and Miller caught a 43-yard TD pass from Bobinski in the first quarter to give Everest a quick 14-0 lead.

A 35-yard field goal by Gabe Golbach extended the Evergreens’ lead before Stevens Point fought back.

Grant Chandonais threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Amon Konopacki, T.J. Schierl had a safety, and Chandonais connected with Ethan Ehlinger for a 36-yard score to cut the Everest lead to 17-16.

From there, it was all Everest.

Miller caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bobinski before halftime to put D.C. Everest back on top 24-16.

Following another safety by Stevens Point, Blake Bangtson had touchdown runs of 12, 2 and 18 yards in the second half to allow the Evergreens to pull away.

Bobinski finished 11-for-15 for 147 yards passing, with Flynn Huffman catching five balls for 35 yards and Miller the two touchdowns for a total of 60 yards.

Cayden Bangtson added 58 yards rushing and Witt had 47 as the Evergreens racked up 203 yards on the ground.

D.C. Everest will host Wisconsin Rapids next Friday, Sept. 23, at Stiehm Stadium at 7 p.m.

Evergreens 44, Panthers 18

Stevens Point 0 16 2 0 – 18

D.C. Everest 14 10 6 14 – 44

First Quarter

DC – Simon Witt 3 run (Gabe Golbach kick).

DC – Preston Miller 43 pass from Jack Bobinski (Golbach kick).

Second Quarter

DC – Golbach 35 field goal.

SP – Amon Konopacki 17 pass from Grant Chandonais (Cam Saeger kick).

SP – Safety, T.J. Schierl tackled Bobinski in end zone.

SP – Ethan Ehlinger 36 pass from Chandonais (Saeger kick).

DC – Miller 17 pass from Bobinski (Golbach kick).

Third Quarter

SP – Safety, D.C. Everest snap out of end zone.

DC – Blake Bangtson 12 run (run failed).

Fourth Quarter

DC – B. Bangtson 2 run (Golbach kick).

DC – B. Bangtson 18 run (Golbach kick).

Team Statistics

First downs: SP 12; DC 18.

Rushing (att-yards): SP 15-28; SP 52-203.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): SP 18-35-216-2; DC 11-15-147-0.

Total yards: SP 244; DC 350.

Penalties (no.-yards): SP 6-34; DC 6-55.

Fumbles (total-lost): SP 1-0; DC 2-0.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SP, Baylon Smola 12-42, Peyton Pumper 1-minus 2, Grant Chandonais 2-minus 12. DC, Blake Bangtson 13-86, Cayden Bangtson 17-58, Simon Witt 6-47, Jack Bobinski 14-26, Max Dennee 1-3, Team 1-minus 17.

Passing: SP, Chandonais 18-35-216-2; DC, Bobinski 11-15-147-0.

Receiving: SP, Pumper 5-50, Amon Konopacki 4-64, Braylon Smola 3-31, Noah Marschke 3-28, Ethan Ehlinger 2-40, Mason Rose 1-3. DC, Flynn Huffman 5-35, B. Bangtson 3-44, Preston Miller 2-60, C. Bangtson 1-8.

Records: Stevens Point 1-4, 1-2 Valley Football Association; D.C. Everest 3-2, 2-1 VFA.