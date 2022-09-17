Wausau Pilot & Review

At least three people are seriously injured and a medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. At least one victim is being described as having traumatic, life-threatening injuries.

Traffic along a portion of Hwy. A is being rerouted. The crash is one of several reported over the weekend as the annual Fall Ride, which brings thousands of motorcycle drivers, riders and enthusiasts to the Tomahawk area, continues.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene, with road closures expected for the next several hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is received.