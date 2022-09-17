Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards.

Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.

Emergency crews called for a helicopter as they performed lifesaving measures, but Wulf died at the scene. A caller reported the crash.

Initial scanner reports suggest the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, but officials haven not said whether anyone is in custody in connection with the crash. A portion of Hwy. 54 was closed for more than five hours as investigators reconstructed the crash and cleared the scene.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.