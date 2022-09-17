Damakant Jayshi

On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a budget modification to support ARPA funding for three housing-related projects, two of which are categorized as addressing affordability challenges for people with moderate to low-income.

Wausau has had a series of discussions over the lack of affordable housing in the city, with the matter figuring prominently in the City Council and at its advisory and standing committees.

The projects – building affordable homes on city-owned properties, construction of affordable rental units, and new home buyer counseling and closing cost assistance program – have been approved to receive American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, or ARPA funds.

Last month, the Wausau Finance Committee approved the three projects.

Under the new construction program, with a total cost of $1.8 million, new single-family homes would be built on in-fill lots owned by the City of Wausau before being sold to income-qualified households. The city’s Community Development Dept. proposed building at least five such homes by 2026, the year by which ARPA funding must be used. The department sought $600,000 from ARPA with the remainder funded by the city.

Although the 11-member council did not formally spell it out in the resolution they passed unanimously when approving the budget transfer of $600,000 for this project, they agreed that properties along the Thomas Street corridor, where numerous homes were demolished to make way for a road reconstruction project, will be sites for some of these affordable single-family units.

Tammy Stratz, Wausau’s Community Development Manager, said if their plans for Thomas St. properties work out as expected, the neighborhood could get 4-5 houses “right away.” It is taking time since the department is still working on the numbers, she added. Replying to questions from Alders Tom Kilian and Lisa Rasmussen, Stratz said those homes will be affordable.

Earlier during the discussion on ARPA funding request for this project, Kilian said that several city-owned properties along Thomas Street have been lying vacant and requested that at least one of the homes be constructed in one of those parcels.

“Residents desire affordable single-family homes there,” said Kilian, whose Dist. 3 comprises a segment of the Thomas St. neighborhood. He also asked for the criteria that are being used to select the properties to build affordable housing units. Before the meeting, he had written to the Community Development Dept. staff to consider his request.

Stratz said the criteria for selection of sites for building affordable homes include income of the targeted households, the ease of building a house on any given property, cost to build such homes and how much the city would lose money on them. The cost of building such homes has increased a lot over the last four years, she added.

“We are going to lose money, if it is to be affordable,” Stratz said. “With our federal funds, we have a price point…we cannot sell at more than $220,000.”

She added many households with low income cannot afford that price.

Alder Rasmussen said she supported building three to four affordable homes along Thomas west of the bridge but she suggested building homes without basements so as to meet environmental standards. It was then that Stratz said the department was planning a similar number of affordable homes there.

While supporting the idea of Thomas Street getting some units, Alder Doug Diny suggested inserting a “no flip” clause in the agreement with buyers of such affordable homes on city-owned property. Under this clause, if a buyer sold the home within 10 years, Dist. 4 alder said, the city would get 10% back for every year short of a 10-year period.

Stratz said the city will have some kind of agreement or deed restrictions to prevent such flips.

Another housing project that the City Council approved unanimously centers on making rent more affordable by building more units specifically for people in a low-income bracket. The total budget is $1,065,000, with ARPA funding accounting for $500,000 and the rest by the city. In their ARPA funding request for the rental units, the Dept. of Community Development termed the project “an intersection of affordable housing and homelessness.”

Under this project, the department has proposed the construction of a new structure, or rehabilitation of an existing six-or-more unit apartment building.

The first-time home buyer education and an incentivizing closing cost project also passed, but not without some opposition. The project has a total budget of $60,000 with ARPA funding accounting for $34,000 of the total and is designed to assist new home buyers with necessary pre-purchase education and counseling related to the home buying process. The project aims to cover 50 new home buyers, each of whom will receive $500 as closing cost assistance as incentive to attend the counseling program, totaling $25,000. The money will be issued to the lender.

Alder Lou Larson, while opposing the project, said the money for the project should instead go to either the project on building and selling affordable single-family homes or rental units.

Council President Becky McElhaney said while she supports the education and counseling part of the program, which costs $9,000, she opposed the grant of $25,000 which, she said, the Community Development staff termed as “carrot” to get the people come to the needed counseling.

“I don’t see the need for the carrot if the home buyer education is so needed,” the Dist. 6 alder said.

But Alders Rasmussen and Michael Marten, who are on the Finance Committee that approved the project, defended the closing cost assistance amount of $500 to each new home buyer who attends the counseling.

Martens referred to Community Development Manager Stratz’s concern over how new home buyers missed buying homes because they lacked the necessary information and education, which many banks and realtors insist on as a requirement. But by the time they attend such session, it might be late, thus losing out on the opportunity to buy their first home. “If we can get the home buyers earlier in the process (as opposed to later), it can make a difference,” Martens said. The closing cost assistance will likely make the homebuyers attend the education program.

The resolution on the project was approved by a vote of 8-3, with Kilian, McElhaney and Larson voting against it.