WAUSAU – Marshfield had all five of its golfers finish in the top 10 and won its first Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season at the sixth leg of the conference tournament Friday at Tribute Golf Course.

Marshfield finished with a team score of 170, one shot better than Wausau East/West, which was led by runner-up finisher Talia Schlindwein, who shot a 36.

Stevens Point was third with a 181, Wisconsin Rapids fourth with a 200, and D.C. Everest fifth with a 203.

Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point won medalist honors with a 35, one shot in front of Schlindwein. Ayla Trollop was third with a 37, Ella Wendling had a 46, Julia Engebretson had a 52, and Ella Lambrecht shot a 58 for East/West.

Mansi Peters tied for ninth with a 45 for D.C. Everest.

The seventh and final leg of the tournament will be Monday at Stevens Point Country Club.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Leg No. 6, Sept. 16, at Tribute Golf Course, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 170; 2. Wausau East/West 171; 3. Stevens Point 181; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 200; 5. D.C. Everest 203.

Individual results: 1. Riley Pechinski (SP) 35; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 36; 3. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 37; 4. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 39; 5. Ava Fredrickson (SP) 40; 6. Lili Anaya (MAR) 42; 7. Claire Neinneman (WR) 43; 8. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 44; 9. McKenzie Holm (MAR), Raina Manlick (MAR) and Mansi Peters (DC) 45; 12. Ella Wendling (WAU) 46; 13. Logan Vollert (WR) 47; 14. Gabby Neilitz (WR) 48; 15. Clare Viau (SP) 49; 16. Emily Jacobson (DC), Lily Strobel (DC) and Julia Engebretson (WAU) 52; 19. Sydney Wagman (DC) 54; 20. Angela Steinke (DC) 55; 21. Skylar Millan (SP) 57; 22. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 58; 23. Alaina Kawleski (WR) and Diana Gabriel (WR) 62; 25. Crystal Wisinski (SP) 64.