Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Be a Big Brother and/or Big Sister. During casual weekly or bi-weekly low or no-cost outings, filled with conversations and shared activities, volunteers develop a relationship that helps a child manage the everyday challenges that are part of growing up. Contact mail@bbbsncw.org or 715-848-7207.

Become a Shelter Advocate. Shelter advocate volunteers answer 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter and provide support to callers. Volunteers will offer information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter and our domestic abuse and sexual assault services. Previous experience is not required. Training will be provided. For more information, contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

SPARK! Friends Needed. SPARK! is a social engagement program at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum for people with early- to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners. SPARK! friends serve as program companions during in-gallery experiences and art making in the classroom. To volunteer, contact info@lywam.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

TV Needed. A client at North Central Health Care is in need of a working TV. If you would have one to donate, contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or email volunteer@norcen.org.

Men’s Shoes Needed. Catholic Charities Day Center accepts donations of new or gently used footwear for its center guests. Contact Mark at mkananen@cclse.org to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County