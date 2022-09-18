Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Eli Colby had a 1-yard touchdown run with just more than 1½ minutes left in the game to lift the Marshfield football team to a come-from-behind 28-24 win over Wausau West on in a Valley Football Association matchup Friday night at Thom Field.

Vaughn Kolbeck returned an interception for a touchdown in the opening quarter for Marshfield before West ripped off 17 unanswered points. Jackson Albee kicked a field goal and Ray Reineck and Jaden Durr had rushing touchdowns to give the Warriors a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Quarterback Trevor Foemmel scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to bring the Tigers closer, before they regained the lead early in the fourth.

A 64-yard pass from Foemmel to Sam Meverden on a third down play set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Braeden Anderson with 9:12 left to put Marshfield up 21-17.

West responded, driving 79 yards and regaining the lead on a 7-yard TD run by Reineck with 5:49 left.

Marshfield finished off a 10-play, 65-yard drive with Colby’s touchdown run with 1:33 to go to go up 28-24.

After Reineck ran 35 yards on the opening play of the ensuing drive, putting West on the Marshfield 45, the Tigers were helped by a penalty and held the Warriors, taking over on downs near midfield with 19 seconds left and ran out the clock.

West racked up 342 yards rushing, 210 from Reineck on 21 carries. Quarterback Vince Hanz added 81 rushing yards and 66 passing yards for the Warriors.

Marshfield stands alone as the only undefeated team in the VFA, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference after posting its third-straight victory. Wausau West is now 4-1 and 1-1 in the conference.

West plays at Stevens Point on Sept. 23.