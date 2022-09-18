Wausau Pilot & Review

PORT EDWARDS – The No. 1-ranked 8-player Newman Catholic football team continued its dominance with a 57-6 rout of Port Edwards in its Central Conference opener Friday at John Edwards High School.

The Cardinals (4-0 overall) scored nine touchdowns, all in the first half, cruising to the victory.

Conner Krach threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for two more scores for the Cardinals, who racked up 516 total yards.

Matthew Meyer had 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the rushing attack for Newman.

Thomas Bates hauled in seven passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns of 71 and 6 yards, and Eli Gustafson grabbed seven balls for 123 yards and a 5-yard touchdown. Thomas Bates also added a 13-yard TD rush in the win.

Newman Catholic hosts Almond-Bancroft at 1 p.m. Saturday at Newman Catholic High School.

Cardinals 57, Blackhawks 12

Newman Catholic 37 20 0 0 – 57

Port Edwards 6 0 0 6 – 12

First Quarter

NC – Thomas Bates 71 pass from Conner Krach (Matthew Hamilton kick).

NC – Krach 1 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – T. Bates 13 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – Eli Gustafson 5 pass from Krach (Krach run).

PE – Blayke Lecy 63 pass from Timmy Tranel (pass failed).

NC – T. Bates 6 pass from Krach (Krach run).

Second Quarter

NC – Krach 19 run (pass failed).

NC – Meyer 37 run (Gustafson kick).

NC – Meyer 45 run (Gustafson kick).

Fourth Quarter

PE – Hayden Hewitt 13 run (run failed).

Individual Statistics

(Port Edwards stats not reported)

Rushing: NC, Matthew Meyer 8-108, Thomas Bates 3-51, Tyler Ackermann 7-33, Conner Krach 2-20, Damien Puent 6-20, Eli Gustafson 1-6, Everett Puent 2-minus 2.

Passing: NC, Krach 15-23-269-0, Ackermann 1-3-13-0.

Receiving: NC, T. Bates 7-144, Gustafson 7-123, Meyer 1-13, Jackson Pfender 1-2.

Records: Newman Catholic 4-0, 1-0 Central Conference; Port Edwards 2-2, 0-1 Central Conference.