Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team ran its winning streak to nine with a pair of wins at its home D.C. Everest Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Evergreens dominated Chippewa Falls 8-1 on Friday and beat Eau Claire North 5-2 on Saturday to improve to 9-1 this season.

Eight different Everest players scored in the win over Chippewa Falls as the Evergreens outshot their opponent 15-9.

Jacob Lorge and Manning Ackley each had four saves in goal for Everest, which had goals from Cheryee Lor, Evan Peak, Tyler Goertz, Raul Rosales, Landon Schneck, Finn Anderson and Lucas Rickert.

Adin Schultz, Lennon True, Rickert and Peak had goals for D.C. Everest against Eau Claire North.

D.C. Everest hosts Stevens Point for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.