STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest, Wausau West and Wausau East competed at the first Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet of the season on Saturday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

D.C. Everest won both of its matches, defeating Merrill 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22) and Stevens Point 3-2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11), while East finished 2-1 and West 0-3.

East was swept by Marshfield 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19) before coming back to beat Wisconsin Rapids 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-19), and West 3-1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22) for its first two WVC wins of the season.

West also lost to Merrill 3-1 (25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10) and Stevens Point 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-23) to fall to 1-4 in conference play.

Alli Schauls had 29 kills and 38 digs, Claire Calmes had 69 digs, and Brooke Schaefer had 30 assists and 17 digs for Wausau West in its three matches. Isabelle Gullickson also had 29 assists and 18 digs, and Kenzie Deaton contributed 11 kills and 37 digs for the Warriors.

Statistics for D.C. Everest and Wausau East were not provided.

D.C. Everest hosts Wausau East and West will be at home against first-place Marshfield in WVC matches on Thursday.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Meet No. 1

Sept. 17, at Stevens Point Area Senior High

Round 1 results: Merrill 3, Wausau West 1 (25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10); Stevens Point 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-14); Marshfield 3, Wausau East 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19).

Round 2 results: D.C. Everest 3, Merrill 1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22); Stevens Point 3, Wausau West 0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-23); Wausau East 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-19).

Round 3 results: D.C. Everest 3, Stevens Point 2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11); Wausau East 3, Wausau West 1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22); Marshfield 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10).

Overall WVC team standings: Marshfield 5-0; D.C. Everest 4-1; Merrill 3-2; Stevens Point 3-2; Wausau East 2-3; Wausau West 1-4; Wisconsin Rapids 0-6.