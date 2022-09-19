Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Wausau Newman Catholic went 3-2 to finish third at the Diocesan Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at McDonell High School.

Newman Catholic defeated Stevens Point Pacelli 2-0 (25-11, 25-12), Eau Claire Regis 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2-0 (25-9, 25-12), and lost to Marshfield Columbus Catholic 2-1 (25-20, 23-25, 15-11) and to Chippewa Falls McDonell 2-0 (25-17, 25-22). McDonell won the title with a perfect 5-0 record.

Lily Shields had 24 kills, 39 assists, 38 digs and five service aces to fill the stat sheet for Newman.

Paige Guld added 42 assists, 22 kills and five aces, Grace Carlson had 43 digs and 12 aces, and Annika Svennes had 19 kills and six aces as well for the Cardinals in their five matches.

Newman Catholic plays a Marawood Conference South Division match at Marathon on Tuesday.