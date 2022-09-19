Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East High School played host to more than 50 teams as the annual Smiley Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday.

The Stevens Point boys and Waunakee girls won the Division 1 team titles, with the Shorewood boys and Kiel girls taking first in the Divisions 2 & 3 combined team standings.

The Wausau East boys took 14th place and Wausau West was 16th in the Division 1 standings. On the girls side, West was 11th and East finished 17th.

Aloysius Franzen of Stevens Point won the Division 1 boys race in 15:57.5, 13 seconds in front of De Pere’s Grady Lenn.

Erek Ross was 14th (17:10.4) and Logan Fike was 74th (19:20.9) for the East boys. Josh Neilitz took 42nd (18:25.8) and Lucas Hager was 59th (19:01.7) for the West boys.

Hope Dragseth of De Pere won the D-1 girls race in 19:06.4, outlasting Wauankee’s Cianna Wipperfurth (19:39.4).

West’s top runner was Elexa Marciniak, who took 28th in 21:06.8. Celia Sinz was 45th in 21:33.6 as well for the Warriors.

Hailey Valiska was East’s best runner, taking 73rd in 22:40.8.

Smiley Cross Country Invitational

Sept. 17, at Wausau East High School

Boys

Division 1

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 45; 2. Eau Claire Memorial 89; 3. De Pere 168; 4. DeForest 175; 5. River Falls 205; 6. Madison Memorial 217; 7. Shawano 233; 8. Waunakee 236; 9. Sun Prairie West 272; 10. Kaukauna 284; 11. Medford 309; 12. Wisconsin Rapids 323; 13. Eau Claire North 331; 14. Wausau East 341; 15. Lakeland 406; 16. Wausau West 416; 17. Appleton East 429; 18. Pulaski 433; 19. Oregon 440; 20. Rhinelander 451; 21. La Crosse Central 490.

Top five, and Wausau East and Wausau West finishers: 1. Aloysius Franzen (STP) 15:57.5; 2. Grady Lenn (DP) 16:10.2; 3. Mateo Alvardo Ven (SPW) 16:12.2; 4. Aaron Schmike (KAU) 16:24.1; 5. Colin Hanson (ECM) 16:44.0; 14. Erek Ross (WE) 17:10.4; 42. Josh Neilitz (WW) 18:25.8; 59. Lucas Hager (WW) 19:01.7; 74. Logan Fike (WE) 19:20.9; 84. David Sklow (WE) 19:30.3; 85. Darius Yanez (WE) 19:32.6; 96. Quinn Barber (WE) 19:45.6; 104. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 19:57.7; 106. Sam Keffeler (WW) 20:00.4; 118. Will Butalla (WW) 20:22.7; 123. Henry Ruffi (WW) 20:44.6; 128. Levi Mathias (WW) 20:53.1; 130. Nick Johnkoski (WE) 20:57.4; 145. Graham Faulkner (WE) 22:26.3; 148. Breton Wayde (WW) 22:43.6.

Divisions 2 & 3

Team scores: 1. Shorewood 71; 2. West Salem 83; 3. Stevens Point Pacelli 99; 4. Kiel 125; 5. Little Chute 185; 6. Albany 215; 7. Athens 222; 8. Amherst 231; 9. Iola-Scandinavia 245; 10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 274; 11. Tomahawk 285; 12. Auburndale 302; 13. Marathon 328; 14. Northland Pines 347; 15. Colby/Abbotsford 353; 16. Peshtigo 381; 17. Rib Lake/Prentice 401; 18. Wittenberg-Birnawmood 518; 19. Edgar 521; 20. Delavan-Darien 544; 21. Mosinee 571; 22. Nekoosa 651; 23. Spencer 684.

Top five finishers: 1. Charlie Vater (IS) 16:33.6; 2. Connor Sheahan (ATH) 16:45.5; 3. Adam Eiden (SPP) 16:49.3; 4. Riley Huss (LC) 16:53.8; 5. William Frohling (SHOR) 16:54.3.

Girls

Division 1

Team scores: 1. Waunakee 61; 2. Kaukauna 70; 3. Madison West 132; 4. Eau Claire Memorial 170; 5. De Pere 186; 6. Medford 188; 7. DeForest 216; 8. Stevens Point 221; 9. Shawano 226; 10. Sun Prairie West 268; 11. Wausau West 272; 12. Pulaski 275; 13. Wisconsin Rapids 277; 14. River Falls 343; 15. Lakeland 413; 16. Eau Claire North 444; 17. Wausau East 466; 18. Rhinelander 486; 19. La Crosse Central 525.

Top five, and Wausau East and Wausau West finishers: 1. Hope Dragseth (DP) 19:06.4; 2. Cianna Wipperfurth (WAUN) 19:39.4; 3. Meredith Richter (MED) 19:40.4; 4. Emily Berger (WAUN) 19:44.2; 5. Sydney Fauske (KAU) 19:45.5; 28. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 21:06.8; 45. Celia Sinz (WW) 21:33.6; 53. Leah Ottosen (WW) 21:52.4; 73. Hailey Valiska (WE) 22:40.8; 74. Victoria Myers (WW) 22:44.8; 79. Ashley Danielson (WW) 22:52.3; 91. Claire Chellevold (WW) 23:13.2; 93. Ashley Bass (WE) 23:18.1; 95. Madylin Pelps (WW) 23:27.0; 102. Maddie Murphy (WE) 23:58.0; 109. Margaret Bennett (WE) 24:15.7; 114. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 24:46.2; 115. Zoe Swanson (WW) 24:53.0; 120. Hailey Bass (WE) 25:25.5; 131. Ella Kasper (WE) 26:14.8.

Divisions 2 & 3

Team scores: 1. Kiel 76; 2. West Salem 100; 3. Little Chute 149; 4. Tomahawk 175; 5. Amherst 183; 6. Albany 199; 7. Peshtigo 209; 8. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 212; 9. Colby 214; 10. Rosholt 235; 11. Mosinee 260; 12. Marathon 288; 13. Edgar 299; 14. Northland Pines 339; 15. Antigo 348; 16. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 375; 17. Abbotsford 432; 18. Iola-Scandinavia 454; Delavan-Darien, Spencer, Three Lakes, Rib Lake Prentice, Laona/Wabeno, Butternut incomplete.

Top five finishers: 1. Nora Gremban (NP) 18:46.5; 2. Sophia Bablitch (ROS) 20:13.7; 3. Rory Salveson (WB) 20:21.8; 4. Britt Fitzgerald (MOS) 20:22.5; 5. Sami Miller (LC) 20:23.0.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of pttiming.com.