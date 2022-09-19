Wausau Pilot & Review

Dear editor,

The Republican attack ad against Mandela Barnes on crime is full of falsehoods. It suggests Mandela wants to eliminate cash bail in all cases, when his actual proposal requires judges to keep in custody people who pose a serious threat to the community, while taming the explosive growth in jail spending resulting from detaining people charged with lesser crimes who can’t afford bail. The ad also claims Mandela wants to defund the police, when his actual plan gives police sufficient resources while increasing investments that keep crime from happening in the first place.

My biggest crime-related fears are becoming a victim of gun violence and seeing what happens as the proliferation of guns, especially high-powered ones, makes it harder for police to keep us safe. Witness the outgunned Uvalde police.

Ron Johnson has done nothing in 12 years in office to curb gun violence, and his opposition to gun regulation has made things worse. He couldn’t even support the modest bipartisan gun bill that recently passed Congress. As our Senator, Barnes will fight for impactful next steps, many supported by gun owners, like universal background checks, red flag laws, and banning assault weapons, while pursuing more funding for crime prevention.

Nancy Stencil, Wausau