WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce hosted its 110th Anniversary Gala at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center on the evening of Wednesday, September 14. The Gala is one of the Chamber’s annual signature events and offered attendees an opportunity to celebrate the long-standing and rich history of the Chamber and its members. The event featured live big band music, awards, vintage cars, historical actors and a grand prize of more than $1,000.

“We have had so much to celebrate in the last year and even more to look forward to in the upcoming years.” said Nicole Williams of QPS Employment, the outgoing chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “It is with absolute pleasure that I get to hand over the Chair responsibilities to Paul LaPree of Miron Construction. I’m sure almost all of you know Paul and therefore you know we are going to continue to get some great things done and have some fun along the way.”

Recipients of a pair of awards were also named at the Gala. Elizabeth Tillisch was honored with an Ambassador Achievement Award for 40 years of service as a Chamber volunteer. Roastar was named the recipient of the Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware.

The Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware was established in 2015 by Ruder Ware LLSC. G. Lane Ware was a distinguished attorney and consummate professional with a sincere drive to make the Wausau community a better place for life and for business. Ware realized that to succeed in business, you needed to innovate and differentiate, to remain relevant in a changing economy.

The event also recognized the outgoing Chairperson, Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group and the outgoing Directors, Dawn Bernatz of Church Mutual Insurance Company SI, JoAnn Draeger of IncredibleBank, Tom Frank of Greenheck, Robin Hegg of Greenheck, Michael Loy of G3 Industries, Allan Lancaster of WSAW/WZAW and Cory Tomczyk of IROW Shredding, Recycling & Consulting.

Ruder Ware LLSC was the platinum sponsor for the Anniversary Gala. The gold sponsors for the event were The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and The Dirks Group and silver sponsors Aspirus Health and Aspirus Health Plan, Associated Bank, Church Mutual Insurance Company S.I., CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wittenberg, Marshfield Medical Center – Weston, Northcentral Technical College, Veritas Steel, Wausau Tile and Wisconsin Public Service. The Mint Café was the sponsor of a champagne toast at the event.