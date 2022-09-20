Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wausau East/West finished third at the final leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament, falling to third place overall in the final standings.

Marshfield shot a score of 183, finishing one shot behind Stevens Point on Monday at Stevens Point Country Club, and moved ahead of East/West for second in the overall standings. Wausau East/West took third with a 191, with Wisconsin Rapids fourth (200) and D.C. Everest fifth (224).

Stevens Point won the overall conference title, with Wausau East/West third and D.C. Everest fifth.

Stevens Point’s Riley Pechinski won medalist honors with a one-over par 37, beating teammate Ava Fredericksen by three shots. Marshfield’s Brielle Lenz and Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein tied for fourth with 44s.

Ayla Trollop took eight with a 47, Ella Lambrecht tied for 10th with a 49, Ella Wendling tied for 12th with a 51, and Julia Engebretson shot a 59 to round out East/West’s scoring.

Mansi Peters had a 52, Emily Jacobson and Lily Strobel each shot a 56, Tolu Onitilo had a 60 and Sydney Wagman had a 61 for D.C. Everest.

Schlindwein finished second in the overall individual standings behind Pechinski, and Trollop was fifth to earn first-team all-WVC honors for East/West. Lambrecht (13th) and Engebretson (15th) were honorable mention recipients.

Peters finished 12th in the overall standings to also earn honorable mention accolades for D.C. Everest.

Wausau East/West and D.C. Everest will move on to the WIAA Division 1 regional at Brown Country Golf Course in Green Bay on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Meet No. 7, Sept. 19, at Stevens Point Country Club

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 182; 2. Marshfield 183; 3. Wausau East/West 191; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 200; 5. D.C. Everest 224.

Individual results: 1. Riley Pechinski (SP) 37; 2. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 40; 3. Brielle Lenz (MAR) and Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 44; 5. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 45; 6. Raina Manlick (MAR) and Claire Ninneman (WR) 46; 8. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 47; 9. Lili Anaya (MAR) 48; 10. Logan Vollert (WR) and Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 49; 12. Ella Wendling (WAU) and Clare Viau (SP) 51; 14. Gabby Neilitz (WR) and Mansi Peters (DC) 52; 16. Alexa Cour (WR) 53; 17. Skylar Millan (SP) 54; 18. Lily Strobel (DC) and Emily Jacobson (DC) 56; 20. Crystal Wisinski (SP) 58; 21. Natalie Henslin (WR) and Julia Engebretson (WAU) 59; 23. Shylah Brogan (MAR) and Tolu Onitilo (DC) 60; 25. Sydney Wagman (DC) 61.

Final team standings: 1. Stevens Point 62; 2. Marshfield 53; 3. Wausau East/West 52; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 29; 5. D.C. Everest 14.

Final individual standings (top five earn first-team all-WVC honors, 6th through 10th named second-team, 11th through 15th named honorable mention): 1. Riley Pechinski (SP) 103.5; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 96; 3. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 87.5; 4. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 76.5; 5. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 60; 6. Lili Anaya (MAR) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 56.5; 8. Logan Vollert (WR) 53.5; 9. Claire Ninneman (WR) 52; 10. Raina Manlick (MAR) 43; 11. Clare Viau (SP) 40.5; 12. Mansi Peters (DC) 40; 13. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 32.5; 14. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 22; 15. Julia Engebretson (WAU) 22.