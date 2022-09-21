Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – After an early goal from Stevens Point, D.C. Everest ripped off four unanswered scores to win 4-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Tuesday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Andrew Falkavage scored just 2:22 into the game for SPASH before Jacob Gissel quickly tied the game at the 7½-minute mark.

Tyler Goertz scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute to give the Evergreens the lead for good.

Raul Rosales scored twice in the second half to ice the win for Everest, which has now won 10 games in a row to improve to 10-1 overall and remain in first place at 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Jacob Lorge had seven saves in goal for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest hosts Wisconsin Rapids, the second-place team in the conference (9-0-1, 3-0 WVC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Evergreens 4, Panthers 1

Stevens Point 1 0 – 1

D.C. Everest 2 2 – 4

First half: 1. SP, Andrew Falkavage, 2:22; 2. DC, Jacob Gissel, 7:33; 3. DC, Tyler Goertz (penalty kick), 29:56.

Second half: 4. DC, Raul Rosales (Colin Belton), 50:44; 5. DC, Rosales (Goertz), 72:56.

Total shots: Stevens Point 10; D.C. Everest 17.

Shots on goal: Stevens Point 8; D.C. Everest 14.

Corner kicks: Stevens Point 3; D.C. Everest 6.

Saves: SP, Efrain Jaimes-Patino 10; DC, Jacob Lorge 7.

Records: Stevens Point 1-5, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 10-1, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.