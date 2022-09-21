Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Marathon sent the Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team to its first conference loss of the season, beating the Cardinals 3-1 on Tuesday at Marathon High School.

Marathon won 25-18, 25-17, 9-25, 25-23. Both teams are now 2-1 in the Marawood Conference South Division.

Annika Svennes had 13 kills, Paige Guld had 16 assists, 20 digs and two service aces, Grace Carlson had a team-best 23 digs, and Lily Shields chipped in 15 assists for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic returns to action Sept. 27 at home against Edgar, the last remaining undefeated team in the Marawood South.