Woof! My name is Blaze, and I’m looking for some stability and consistency in my life. I haven’t always had the easiest paw of cards to play but that’s where you come in- I just know that you’re going to change my life!

I’m a high energy guy who needs adequate exercise, stimulation and attention. I’ve had a lot of people come in and out of my life and sometimes it’s hard for me to let new people in or accept strangers. I would do my best as the only dog in the home- I can befriend other dogs but I am not interested in sharing my food or my people. I have lived with cats and wouldn’t mind having a feline companion in my next life.

If you have any other questions or want to get to know me better, just ask my staff!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.