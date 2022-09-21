Evelyn M. Sommi

Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the love of her life, Roger W. Sommi. It was love at first sight and Evie and Roger were married on June 11, 1956. Together, they set down roots in the Merrill and Wausau areas, where they raised three children.

Evie found that her true calling was nursing. In 1972, she graduated with an Associates Degree (with honors) in nursing from Northcentral Technical Institute. She worked as a nurse in various hospital and nursing home positions. She was Director of Nursing at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill and Marywood Convalescent Center in Wausau.

In retirement, Evie worked for Rib Mountain Greenhouse, where she was able to pursue her lifelong passion of gardening. She loved to get her hands into the soil and had a special gift to make beautiful things grow. She designed and created beautiful jewelry she would give to family and friends. She also enjoyed watching wildlife of all kinds–especially birds that visit her many feeders. She was an avid sports fan and cheered her favorite Wisconsin teams – the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers.

Evie also lived a life of service. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church where she baked cookies and lemon bars, ushered and sang in the church choir. She also volunteered at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

During their retirement, Evie and Roger became snowbirds. They traveled to Gulf Shores, Alabama and were members of the Wisconsin Snowbirds Club. They loved to travel and spent time exploring the United States. They especially enjoyed the western US and Alaska.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Frances Zeitelhack and sister Colleen. Evie is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Debra L. Duncan, Roger W. Sommi Jr. (Ellen) and Sheri L. Kreager (Steve); her fur child, Murphy, as well as her grandchildren, Nathan Sommi, David Sommi, Kaitlyn Boyce (Brandon) and Christopher Kreager and her great-granddaughter, Sophia Evelyn Boyce. She is also survived by her two siblings, Carol Ketter (Jack) and Darrel Zeitelhack. Evie was more than just a great wife and mom, and will be lovingly remembered and missed by family and dear friends.

A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 330 McClellan St, Wausau Wisconsin. Internment will occur at Restlawn Memorial Park following the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lincoln County or Marathon County Humane Societies, St. John’s Episcopal Church, The Neighbor’s Place or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Aspirus Hospice and Aspirus Palliative Care for their compassion in caring for Evie.

Natalie R. Buchberger

Natalie Rose Buchberger went to be with our Lord on Sept 18, 2022. She was born May 2, 1929, to Henry and Irene Burgoyne Mogensen. She attended Wausau East High School and in 1951 she married Lawrence Buchberger. She was the mother of six children: Carla, Glenn, Bernard, Judy, Joseph, and Lawrence Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Judy (Scott) Brzezinski of Tomahawk, her daughter-in-law Beverly Buchberger of Schofield, sister Joan Lampe of Oak Creek, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, daughter Carla, sons Bernard, Joseph, Glenn and Lawrence Jr, and sister Rosalie Knapp.

We wish to thank all the folks at Sylvan Crossing for their wonderful and tender care over the past 3 years. We also wish to express our appreciation to Hospice of Aspirus for their care during mom’s final days.

Funeral services will be held on Sept 26, 11:00 am, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Wausau. A visitation will be held at 10am followed by funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider designating a gift to St Jude’s Cancer Center in memory of Natalie.

Franklin Whitmore

Franklin Whitmore, 88, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Franklin was born on September 6, 1934, to the late Edward and Emma (Dehnke) Whitmore. He married Joann Will and raised their son James together. Franklin served in the Korean War for the US Army.

Franklin will be forever remembered for his kindness, caring, and sweetest personality. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, going to the cabin, and most of all spending his time with his great-grandchildren.

Franklin is survived by his son, James Whitmore, his grandchildren, Michael Whitmore, Jake Carlson, and Matt Whitmore, his three great-grandchildren, Ava, Ethan, and Sylar, and his brother Gerald Whitmore.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joann, and his siblings, Gordon, Elaine, Irene, John, and Roger.

A funeral service will take place on Monday September 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 9:00 am. A burial will take place following the service at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Gerald D. Molling

Gerald D. Molling, 88, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and his family.

He was born March 1, 1934 in Stanley, son of the late John and Clara (Dittman) Molling. In 1987 he married Kathleen “Kappy” Stetzer in Wausau.

Jerry served his country in the United States Army and worked many years as a transport driver for Riiser Oil. Over the years he made thousands of rosaries and was also an avid woodworker. He enjoyed over 30 years of camping at his permanent site and was always up for a game of cribbage or 65 with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Kappy Molling; children, Kate Curtis, John Molling, Terese (Brad) Finstad, Michael (Anne) Molling, Janet Conrad, Mary LaChapelle, Lynn (Art) Tuttle and Julie (Brad) Genson; step-sons, Kurt (Kari) Stetzer, Greg (Sandy) Stetzer and Jeff (Sharon) Stetzer; a sister Marg (John) Brandt; 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; former wife Hazel Hartl, honorary son Rod (Donna) Woller.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 1 sister and a great-grandson, Hudson.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services all at Holy Name Catholic Church with a lunch to follow. The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page or later on the website.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their support and care of Jerry and his family.

Cecelia Frank

Cecelia Frank, 90, Athens, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Abbotsford Health Care Center.

She was born November 6, 1931 in Edgar, WI, daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Halkowitz) Schmidt. On August 17, 1954, she married Carlton “Pat” Frank at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He survives.

Following her marriage to Pat, she farmed alongside him in the town of Halsey where they raised their family. Among her favorite pastimes, Cecelia enjoyed playing cards, reading, visiting casinos, cooking, canning and traveling. She will forever be remembered for making the best pickles and potato salad, among other things.

Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Pat; four children, Mary Lou (Lee) Boehm, Athens, Keenan (Elaine) Frank, Naples, FL, Julie (Chuck) Prihoda, Medford and Dale Frank, Athens; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Podeweltz, Daniel Boehm, Melissa (David) Millwood, Melonie Frank, Andy Frank, Alex Bredehoft, Michelle Bredehoft, Patty Prihoda, Katie Prihoda, Steven (Aimee Cunningham) Prihoda, Michael (Jenna) Prihoda, Hannah (Justin) Frank-Thomas and Noah Frank; eight great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Delana, Dayton, Kayson, Ameilee, Olive, Wyatt and Sierra; one sister-in-law, Betty (Cal) Patterson, Hamburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant children, Patricia and David; three sisters, Josephine Schmidt, Frances Schilling and Mildred Wiese; an infant brother, Peter; and her granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Yonke.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Robert J. Curran

Robert “Bob” J. Curran, Wausau, formerly of Kingsford, Michigan died peacefully at his home on Monday, September 19, 2022, from complications of cancer.

Bob was born on November 7, 1951, in Ishpeming, Mich., son of Lyle and Marjorie Curran. He graduated from Kingsford High School in 1969. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he earned a degree in Accounting from Northern Michigan University, graduating with honors. Bob worked at Wausau Insurance Company (through all its various names) for over 30 years.

On October 25, 1975, he married Joan Gauthier in Kingsford, Mich. He is survived by his wife, Joan Curran, Wausau; his children, Jessica (Chris) Carlson, Cambridge, Wisc. and Kyle (Mandi Grosskopf) Curran, Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Henry and Mae Carlson; his siblings, Tim (Sandy) Curran, Iron Mountain, Mich., Kim (Scott) Thiry, Iron Mountain, Kelly (Sheryl) Curran, Appleton, and Kristen (Tammy) Curran, Vancouver, B.C.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Michael and Danny Curran, and his sisters Mary Schinderle, Susan Larson and Margie Blignaut.

Bob loved to cook and feed the people he loved. He was the camp cook and amateur caterer for many family events. He enjoyed making people laugh and was quick with a joke or gag. Bob and Joan loved to travel together; figuring out how to navigate a new country or city and where to get the best food and drink. He had a competitive streak and enjoyed a lively game of trivia. He could also be found on the golf course or puttering in his vegetable garden. In the background, always, was his favorite music — the rock ’n’ roll of his youth.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in Dickinson County Memorial Gardens, Iron Mountain, Mich. on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Eugene Anton Fochs

Eugene Anton Fochs, 87, of Mosinee died Saturday, September 17th at the Mount View Care Center at North Central Health Care.

Gene was born in Wausau on December 8th, 1934 to the late Anton and Freda (Urban) Fochs.

Gene married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Trierweiler, in June of 1954. Together they raised four children and were blessed with 63 years of marriage.

Gene is survived by two sons; Jeffrey (Becky) Fochs, Rib Mountain, Brian (Cheri) Fochs, Rib Mountain, two daughters; Sherry (Randy) Baars, Rib Mountain, Barbara (Jim) Kiedrowski, Weston, twelve grandchildren; Keith Baars, Jason Baars, Kelly (Aaron) Durr, Jennie (Jeremy) Jirschele, Jeff (Kim) Fochs, Jr, Kevin (Sheri) Fochs, Amanda (Russ) Godleske, Maggie (Jack) Gordon, Jim (Katie) Kiedrowski, Jr, Tyler (Kim) Kiedrowski, Troy (Courtney) Fochs, Haley Fochs and 23 great-grandchildren, and sister and brother-in-laws; Norma Nelson, Jeanette Woodward, and Mike Nowak. He was preceeded in death by his wife Margaret, sisters Lucille Siewert, LouAnn Lang, Geraldine Lach, and brother Roger Fochs.

Gene was a farmer and general contractor building over 70 homes in the Wausau area over 40 years. In his spare time, Gene was an avid reader, especially of history books. His favorite thing was spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards and attending their sporting events.

The family would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the caring and compassionate nurses and staff at Mount View Care Center and St. Croix Hospice Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice.

Services will be held at Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Avenue, Wausau on Monday, September 26th, 2022. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 pm.

Thomas G. Lex

Thomas G. Lex, 69 of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Cloverleaf Terrace, Birnamwood under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Tom was born on June 17, 1953, in Antigo, the son of George and Alice (Korbisch) Lex.

Tom took over his family’s farm in 1977. Tom could always be found tinkering around in the shop or restoring old tractors. He also hauled grain and corn. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his children, Tammy Pestka and Ashley (RB) Berger; grandchildren, Adam Pestka, Skyler Berger and Piper Berger; siblings, Donna Hance, Cindy (Ken Hayes) Evans, Geri (Dale) Hamilton, Paul (Mikki) Lex, Jeanne (Pat) Zalewski, Vicki (David) Anunson and Carrie (Ryan) Anderson; many nieces and nephews, along with special friend, Donna Karcz.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Lex and brother-in-laws, Tom Hance and John Evans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again on Saturday from 10 AM at church until the time of Mass. Rev. Vicente Llagas will preside. Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa.

