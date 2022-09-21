By Shereen Siewert

A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.

A 19-year-old man who fled the scene of the crash was allegedly driving drunk when the westbound vehicle rolled multiple times, entered the north ditch of Hwy. 51 and struck a utility pole, police said. Two witnesses reported seeing the vehicle pass them, then called in the crash after seeing the vehicle in the ditch a short time later.

The crash, which happened just after 5 a.m. Sept. 11, left two teenage girls, age 15 and 17, injured. One of the girls was eventually transported to Marshfield Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries, which included a brain bleed and bruising on her intestines. The driver, identified as Javier Betin Lampereur, was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph several times during the ride, one of the girls said.

Lampereur was found hiding in a nearby cornfield, police said. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12 percent, and marijuana was discovered in the vehicle, police said. Blood test results are pending.

On Sept. 12, prosecutors filed charges of hit-and-run causing injury and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury against Lampereur. One of the charges specifies having a minor child in the vehicle, which increases the potential penalties in the event of a conviction.

Lampereur, who is free on a $500 signature bond, is due in court Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing in the case.