Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Pilot & Review has been named a finalist in two categories in the Local Independent Online Newspaper Publishers awards, national honors that draw hundreds of applications from newsrooms across the country.

Damakant Jayshi

Reporter Damakant Jayshi is named in the Outstanding Coverage Award category, which recognizes “general excellence in journalistic impact that builds increased awareness or influences public conversation about a specific issue that reverberates throughout a community.” Wausau Pilot & Review continues to defend a defamation lawsuit stemming from the reporting, which focused on the ‘Community for All’ discussions in Wausau and Marathon County last year.

Amid a long and difficult fight for equality faced by some residents of Wausau and Marathon County as they sought for policies that ensured fairness and justice for all residents regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or gender, Jayshi gave readers an in-depth look at the divisive rhetoric that divided both residents and city and county leaders. The reporting led to serious repercussions including death threats, lawsuits and an ongoing battle between dueling ideologies that continues to this day.

Shereen Siewert

Work by Editor and Publisher Shereen Siewert is named in the Accountability Award category, which “recognizes general excellence in journalistic impact that led to the accountability of those in positions of power and a demonstrable positive outcome for the affected community.” Siewert’s work centered on Wausau’s new drinking water facility upgrade. The reporting revealed that city leaders already knew that the water contained toxic chemicals at levels higher than those recommended by government officials when the facility was planned. But city leaders kept the threat of harm from the public, and failed to include technology in the new, taxpayer-funded facility that would remove the chemicals from the water in the future.

The LION Awards celebrate the best of independent online media across the U.S. and Canada. The mission of LION Publishers is to foster the viability and excellence of locally focused independent online news organizations and cultivate their connections to their communities through education.

Winners in each category will be announced at next month’s Independent News Sustainability Summit.