Damakant Jayshi

After a six-month wait, the Wausau Plan Commission on Tuesday approved designating the 100-year-old John Marshall School building as a historic landmark.

The vote by the commission on the school building on 1918 Lamont St. was unanimous. The full City Council will make a final decision on the decision the next month.

City Planner Brad Lenz said the Wausau School District, which owns the current elementary school building, essentially reiterated their position that the landmarking will reduce its options regarding the building. Lenz told the commission members that they held unofficial talks with district officials, since the WSD did not respond to invitations to any formal talks.

The Historic Preservation Commission, an advisory body of the City Council, decided to move forward with their February decision on designating the school as a historic landmark, Lenz added.

He was responding to some Plan Commission members’ questions on the updates on the discussion between the city and the school district. The city planner said they wrote to the district again, earlier in the summer, about the meeting on Tuesday but found the district officials to be “waffling on what to say” or what their position would be in regard to the action. He added that the district’s response, through an email, came at the last moment.

Wausau School District Chief Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess told Wausau Pilot & Review: “This decision by the Plan Commission limits the District’s options regarding that site. We continue to work with our Board and the community regarding the future of all of our District sites and this would be one more limiting factor we would need to consider.”

The WSD is considering restructuring the district, potentially merging some of the elementary schools and combining the two high schools.

In February, the Wausau School Board wrote to the Historic Preservation Commission, the Plan Commission, and the Wausau City Council requesting that the John Marshall school building be taken off the list of proposed historic landmarks, “so the district can complete a community-wide study of all thirteen of its elementary schools. The Board does not want its options limited by such a designation and asked for a pause in the process so those conversations can happen.”

Two days after the school board’s decision, on Feb. 16, the Plan Commission decided to table, for six months, the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision to designate the school as an historic landmark. The commission directed the Wausau city officials to reach out to the district officials and share their intent on landmarking and listen to the district’s concerns.

Members from both the commissions felt Wausau School officials had “misconceptions” about what landmarking actually does, an assertion that City Planner Lenz repeated on Tuesday. The landmarking designation relates only to the façade of the building, the city has maintained.

One member of the Historic Preservation Commission alleged that the district had already decided to demolish the school building, a charge that the school denied.

Steve Miller, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission and former principal at John Marshall, urged the Plan Commission to approve the landmarking of the building so as to preserve it.