Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mukwonago
|(10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Kimberly
|(1)
|5-0
|96
|2
|3. Bay Port
|–
|5-0
|83
|3
|4. Waunakee
|–
|5-0
|82
|4
|5. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|5-0
|65
|6
|6. Neenah
|–
|5-0
|56
|7
|7. Muskego
|–
|4-1
|41
|5
|8. Onalaska
|–
|5-0
|28
|10
|9. Franklin
|–
|4-1
|25
|9
|10. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|4-1
|7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4. River Falls 3. West De Pere 3. Verona 2. Baraboo 1.
Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(11)
|5-0
|110
|1
|2. Mayville
|–
|5-0
|84
|4
|3. Monroe
|–
|5-0
|79
|2
|4. Columbus
|–
|5-0
|71
|6
|5. Freedom
|–
|5-0
|68
|5
|6. Racine St. Catherine’s
|–
|5-0
|40
|9
|7. Rice Lake
|–
|4-1
|30
|3
|8. Ellsworth
|–
|4-1
|22
|8
|(tie) Brodhead(Juda
|5-0
|22
|NR
|10. Lodi
|–
|5-0
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14. West Salem 12. New Berlin West 11. Edgewood 11. Mosinee 7. Reedsburg 6.
Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. St. Mary’s Springs
|(10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Aquinas
|(1)
|5-0
|97
|2
|3. Regis
|–
|5-0
|89
|3
|4. Colby
|–
|5-0
|76
|5
|5. Coleman
|–
|5-0
|52
|6
|6. Darlington
|–
|5-0
|45
|7
|7. Mondovi
|–
|5-0
|38
|8
|8. Edgar
|–
|4-1
|27
|4
|9. Bangor
|–
|5-0
|22
|9
|10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|–
|5-0
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8. Markesan 7. Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 5. Black Hawk/Warren IL 4. Auburndale 3.