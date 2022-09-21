By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (10) 5-0 109 1 2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 96 2 3. Bay Port – 5-0 83 3 4. Waunakee – 5-0 82 4 5. Hartland Arrowhead – 5-0 65 6 6. Neenah – 5-0 56 7 7. Muskego – 4-1 41 5 8. Onalaska – 5-0 28 10 9. Franklin – 4-1 25 9 10. Sussex Hamilton – 4-1 7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4. River Falls 3. West De Pere 3. Verona 2. Baraboo 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (11) 5-0 110 1 2. Mayville – 5-0 84 4 3. Monroe – 5-0 79 2 4. Columbus – 5-0 71 6 5. Freedom – 5-0 68 5 6. Racine St. Catherine’s – 5-0 40 9 7. Rice Lake – 4-1 30 3 8. Ellsworth – 4-1 22 8 (tie) Brodhead(Juda 5-0 22 NR 10. Lodi – 5-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14. West Salem 12. New Berlin West 11. Edgewood 11. Mosinee 7. Reedsburg 6.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. St. Mary’s Springs (10) 5-0 109 1 2. Aquinas (1) 5-0 97 2 3. Regis – 5-0 89 3 4. Colby – 5-0 76 5 5. Coleman – 5-0 52 6 6. Darlington – 5-0 45 7 7. Mondovi – 5-0 38 8 8. Edgar – 4-1 27 4 9. Bangor – 5-0 22 9 10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 5-0 16 10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8. Markesan 7. Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 5. Black Hawk/Warren IL 4. Auburndale 3.