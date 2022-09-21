By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mukwonago(10)5-01091
2. Kimberly(1)5-0962
3. Bay Port5-0833
4. Waunakee5-0824
5. Hartland Arrowhead5-0656
6. Neenah5-0567
7. Muskego4-1415
8. Onalaska5-02810
9. Franklin4-1259
10. Sussex Hamilton4-17

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4. River Falls 3. West De Pere 3. Verona 2. Baraboo 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(11)5-01101
2. Mayville5-0844
3. Monroe5-0792
4. Columbus5-0716
5. Freedom5-0685
6. Racine St. Catherine’s5-0409
7. Rice Lake4-1303
8. Ellsworth4-1228
(tie) Brodhead(Juda5-022NR
10. Lodi5-018NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14. West Salem 12. New Berlin West 11. Edgewood 11. Mosinee 7. Reedsburg 6.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. St. Mary’s Springs(10)5-01091
2. Aquinas(1)5-0972
3. Regis5-0893
4. Colby5-0765
5. Coleman5-0526
6. Darlington5-0457
7. Mondovi5-0388
8. Edgar4-1274
9. Bangor5-0229
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic5-01610

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8. Markesan 7. Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 5. Black Hawk/Warren IL 4. Auburndale 3.