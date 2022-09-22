WAUSAU — A pair of products from members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce have been nominated in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. These products are among the more than 100 nominees from around the state.

Voting in the competition has opened and will continue through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Individuals can vote once per device, per day.

The Chamber members’ products nominated this year include:

RMC-30X Large Format 3D Printer – Compound Dynamics LLC, Wausau

Steel Bridge – Veritas Steel, Eau Claire

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh time in 2022 to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry. The contest not only brings attention to all the cool things made in Wisconsin, but also the outstanding career opportunities available in manufacturing – an industry that employs one in six people in the state.

To vote for a product in the contest, visit https://www.madeinwis.com/ Click on the product you would like to cast a vote for.

Votes will be totaled and a list of the top 16 products will move on in a tournament-style bracket.