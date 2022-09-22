Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said.

The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.

The Portage County Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene. Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Crime Lab to positively identify the deceased person.

Police have not said why they believe the death is suspicious. Additional information is expected to be released shortly.

Assisting in the investigation is the Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almond Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at any risk.