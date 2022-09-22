Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Codey R. Opper, 38, of Wausau. Sept. 21, 2022: Sixth-offense operating while intoxicated
Cheyenne Rogers, 17, of Tomahawk. Sept. 21, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, fleeing an officer, OWI with a passenger younger than 16
Chad Lowe, 33, of Ladysmith. Sept. 16, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer
Austin Schirling, 28, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2022: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
Arlin Bravo, 31, of Mayville. Sept. 9, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, forgery
Andre Denson, 58, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Chad Lombard, 41, of Schofield. Sept. 14, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Jami M. Pretorius, 44, of Weston. Sept. 14, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Kyle Pederson, 38, of Wausau. Sept. 21, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping
Derek Miller, 37, of Auburndale. Sept. 19, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Douglas Reed, 51, of Weston. Sept. 22, 2022: Bail jumping, possessing drug paraphernalia
Cory Knoblock, 37, of Wausau. Sept. 21, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct
Sara Croft, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 21, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
Cody Ninabuck, 30, of Edgar. Sept. 21, 2022: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, endanger safety by use of a dangerous weapon, operate a firearm while intoxicated, battery
Collin Young, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Lewis Mann, 24, of Minocqua. Sept. 19, 2022: Bail jumping
Matthew Gesicki, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Micah Quiroz, 18, of Wausau. Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Nicole Moyle, 40, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Todd Pranke, 56, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endanger safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct
Diane Kienbaum, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Randy Reiche, 52, of Merrill. Sept. 19, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct
Ray Collins, 42, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2022: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
