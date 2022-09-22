Wausau, Wis. – At 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Rick Reyer interviews the candidates from the 29th State Assembly race, where Bob Look-D, Rothschild, and Cory Tomczyk-R, Mosinee, are vying for a seat currently held by Republican Jerry Petrowski. Rick also spoke with 31st State Senate incumbent Jeff Smith-D, Eau Claire, while his opponent, Dave Estenson-R, Whitehall, shared his perspective with host Shereen Siewert.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.