By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man was sentenced this week in federal court on drug distribution charges that stemmed from a seizure of thousands of doses of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Jacob Ring, 31, was arrested in August 2021 and charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with multiple felony charges including possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Those charges were dropped in January after federal prosecutors took up the case.

Prosecutors say witnesses identified Ring as a well-known source of methamphetamine in the Wausau area. In June and July, police used a confidential informant to purchase more than 50 grams of meth from Ring on two separate occasions, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release.

Agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation were surveilling Ring’s South 10th Avenue home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 when Ring spotted officers, dropped a backpack and ran, according to court documents. But Ring only ran for a few feet before dropping to the ground and being handcuffed, police said.

Investigators say the backpack contained, among other items, about 338 grams of methamphetamine tucked into an inside sleeve of the bag. A typical dose of methamphetamine is about 0.1 grams of the drug, also called “one point,” according to public health officials. Officers also seized about $600, a digital scale, clear plastic tubing fashioned into a smoking device and an iPhone, court documents state.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced Wednesday that Ring was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Ring pleaded guilty to this charge on May 27.

In sentencing Ring, Judge Conley stated a significant sentence was warranted because of Ring’s lengthy criminal history and the amount of methamphetamine he distributed. Judge Conley also noted that Ring was under supervision for prior Wisconsin methamphetamine convictions at the time he committed the offenses in this case. Judge Conley ordered the sentence imposed in this case to run concurrently with any other sentence Ring is serving as a result of revocation of that supervision.

The charge against Ring was a result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; Wausau Police Department; and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution of this case has been handled by Assistant United States Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.