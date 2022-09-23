Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team scored two second-half goals to pull past Wisconsin Rapids 2-1 in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Ben Weidman scored at the 16:29 mark for Wisconsin Rapids and its lead held until early in the second half.

Hezekiah Mletzko tied it, off an assist from Raul Rosales, 9:36 into the second half, and Lucas Rickert knocked home what proved to be the game-winner at the 62:31 mark for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens have now won 11 games in a row and are 13-1 overall and 5-0 in the WVC. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 9-1-1 and 3-1 in conference play.

Jacob Lorge had nine saves in goal for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will play a nonconference game at Fond du Lac on Saturday.

Evergreens 2, Raiders 1

Wisconsin Rapids 1 0 – 1

D.C. Everest 0 2 – 2

First half: 1. WR, Ben Weidman, 16:29.

Second half: 2. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko (Raul Rosales), 49:36; 3. DC, Lucas Rickert, 62:31.

Total shots: WR 11; DC 9.

Shots on goal: WR 10; DC 4.

Corner kicks: WR 6; DC 4.”

Saves: WR, Dalton Petersen 2; DC, Jacob Lorge 9.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 9-1-1, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 13-1, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.