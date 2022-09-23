Wausau Pilot & Review

A 38-year-old Wausau man is facing his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, a felony, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash.

Police responded at about 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20 to 2235 Grand Ave. for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a business owner reported a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.

Investigators traced the license plate to a registered owner who allegedly said the car was being driven by his partner, Codey Opper-Hardy. No injuries were reported.

Police found the vehicle in a parking log on Thomas Street and saw significant front end and passenger side damage on the vehicle, according to the police report. The vehicle was towed and taken to an impound lot.

Opper-Hardy was found at a home on South 9th Avenue, but he initially declined to come out and speak with police. Eventually, Opper-Hardy opened the door for officers and denied driving the vehicle – but was visibly swaying back and forth between the door and frame. He was detained due to being on probation and as a result of the investigation.

Opper-Hardy declined to offer a preliminary breath test but eventually consented to having his blood drawn, after a series of field sobriety tests. Results of the blood draw are pending.

Court records show Opper-Hardy was most recently convicted of OWI in August 2019 and was ordered to spend two years on prison followed by two years of extended supervision and three years of probation.

In 2018, state legislation created mandatory prison terms for drivers convicted of their fourth OWI offense or higher. Under the terms of the law, drivers convicted of fifth- or sixth-offense OWI are subject to a mandatory 18 months in prison. The maximum penalty is now 10 years.

Opper-Hardy, who is jailed on a $10,000 cash bond, is due in court Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.